Becky Lynch: The Next CM Punk?

Becky Balboa

There were 2 major talking points coming out of SummerSlam 2018. One was Becky Lynch turning heel on her best friend Charlotte Flair after the latter won the SmackDown Women's Championship. The other major talking point was Roman Reigns finally defeating Brock Lesnar to capture the Universal Championship.

This week's SmackDown featured a segment where Becky Lynch finally explained why she attacked Charlotte Flair after their match at SummerSlam. Everything she has said made you sympathize with her. She did portray herself as a heel when she dissed the crowd for not having her back during her lean phase but the fans were cheering her on throughout the entire segment.

Charlotte Flair, in spite of being the babyface in this feud, was booed by the Brooklyn crowd when she came face-to-face with Becky Lynch. The crowd reaction to Charlotte Flair was described by veteran wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez, who called it 'The Roman Reigns Reaction'.

The Irish Lasskicker spoke about how she was underutilized, underrated and had to go through multiple obstacles to get a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship while others had it easy.

Her promo reminded me of a certain superstar who had been frustrated with his position in the company. He was neglected and unappreciated in spite of the talent he possessed and things came to such a point where he reached his boiling point. He delivered a ranted promo against his employers and dissed the fans in the crowd too. I am talking about a certain CM PUNK.

While there are a lot of differences between Punk and Lynch personality-wise and the circumstances which led to them reaching their breaking point, the major similarity between the two is that both of them have been cheered by fans in spite of being the heel.

Becky Lynch has all the ingredients to become the next anti-hero of the company with the last one being our beloved, CM Punk. Lynch has all the ammunition and the vented frustration and she certainly has the required mic skills to pull off a pipebomb.

This is the most critical point in her career and one just hopes that after being put on the shelf for over two years, Becky finally gets her moment to shine at the Big Stage. The culmination of her feud with her friend-turned-foe Charlotte Flair must be her winning the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of the all Womens pay-per-view Evolution. Becky deserves it as she has been quietly waiting for her time to be in the spotlight

Either way, one just hopes that the creative team at SmackDown doesn't mess it up and we end up getting a half-baked feud with WWE's signature 50-50 booking.