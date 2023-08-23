Becky Lynch to win a title in WWE after 135 days? Analyzing the possibility

WWE NXT certainly had fans buzzing. The Heatwave special featured big-time matches and epic performances from the likes of Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Wes Lee, Carmelo Hayes, Dragon Lee, and Lyra Valkyria. Despite all of that talent on show, it may be a 'bungled' promo that has had fans talking the most.

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton bragged about her ability, even stating that she'll be a better champion than the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. Many thought this was a botch, as The Man has never been a NXT Women's Champion.

Instead of being a mistake, however, it may have been intentional. Tiffany was interviewed later on the same show and acknowledged the hiccup, essentially saying Becky wasn't worth her time. From there, The Man sent out a post on X, seemingly showing interest in winning one of the few titles that she is yet to hold.

WWE and Tiffany Stratton may have intentionally included that slip up to build to a match between the reigning champion and Becky Lynch. If that's the case, the two could clash on an episode of NXT, or even at the No Mercy event in California at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

If Becky challenges for the gold, it could be her first title in quite awhile. She won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Lita earlier this year, but lost the gold to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on April 10th during an episode of RAW. Lynch may believe that 130 days is far too long to go without gold. If so, Stratton best beware of The Man coming around.

Becky Lynch is likely finishing up her current feud at WWE Payback

Of course, Big Time Becks has another major feud currently ongoing. Becky Lynch has been in a heated rivalry with Trish Stratus for months now. Interestingly, the night she lost the aforementioned WWE Women's Tag Team Titles was the same one where the Hall of Famer turned on her and attacked Lynch.

While the feud has been going on for months, it will seemingly be wrapping up soon. Big Time Becks will go one-on-one with Trish in a Steel Cage Match at Payback. This will likely be the conclusion of the heated rivalry between two of the all-time greats.

Lynch will have her hands full before Payback, however. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion is set to battle Zoey Stark on next week's offering from the red brand. The two talented performers will compete in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Will Becky move on from feuding with Stratus and Stark, and attempt to win one of the few titles she's failed to capture throughout her incredible career? Signs are certainly pointing to that being a real possibility.

