Best and worst of Raw- July 24, 2017

Not a good show. Not a bad show. Just another show.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jul 2017, 09:40 IST

Raw had its ups, and Raw had its downs too!

Raw came to us from the Verizon Center in Washington, DC on 24th July, and quite simply put, it seemed rather directionless. WWE had a fair idea about the high points of the show, but a great majority of the episode lacked focus and direction. Many storylines moved along and the central stories did deliver, and yet some parts just seemed put together to fill out the duration of three hours.

This is not to say that the show was bad, but it was far from a perfect show. Let's revisit the show and detail what we liked and what we didn't from this explosive episode.

#1 Worst: The burial of Emma

Emma got punished for speaking up on social media!

Last week, Emma completed five years in WWE and sent out this Tweet to mark the grand occasion:

Sitting backstage at #RAW on my 5yrs with @WWE... Happy Anniversary to me! ?#RAWNashville — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017

It is clear that she irked someone backstage because she was booked in a squash match against Nia Jax and obliterated in the ring. So much so that Booker T made a mention of Emma running her mouth and Corey Graves alluded to someone getting a shovel to rescue the Australian.

Not only is this unfair considering how talented she is, but we are also certain that this situation could have been handled in a better way. In any case, we don't know the whole story; therefore, we move on with the rest of our list.