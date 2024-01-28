Best and worst of the 2024 Royal Rumble (January 27, 2024): Jade Cargill debuts; WrestleMania 40 main event determined; WWE stars return and more

The 37th edition of the Royal Rumble concluded with much pomp and show. The lives of two stars from the men's and women's divisions were altered as they began their journey to WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match for the second time and pointed towards Roman Reigns, who was in attendance for the match. He stated that he is looking to finish his story at The Showcase of Immortals and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Let's take a look at a few of the best and worst events that took place at the Premium Live Event:

#3. Best: Bayley winning the women's Royal Rumble match

Bayley and her fellow Damage CTRL members were building up a lot of tension. This was evident when the group dismissed her contributions.

The Role Model set her sights on Rhea Ripley ever since she announced her entrance in the Royal Rumble match. She cited that The Eradicator should fear her as she would be the cause of her downfall.

Bayley put up a valiant fight and even set a record of lasting an hour and three minutes in the match. Both the women's champions - IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, were spotted backstage watching the match eagerly to know their future challengers.

However, IYO SKY did not look too happy with Bayley's win, which could mean a possible change in the latter's plans. The Role Model could end up turning face and challenging for SKY's title at WrestleMania 40 instead.

#2. Worst: Logan Paul retains his title via disqualification at the Royal Rumble

Logan Paul and Kevin Owens' feud had become personal over time. Paul took unwanted shots at the former Universal Champion.

The two were engaged in a vicious battle for the United States Championship. Owens fought back with angry chops to the chest, leaving his opponent red. At one point, Logan Paul seemingly injured his nose.

One of Paul's associates, who helped him in his Crown Jewel match to win the title, handed him brass knuckles. KO countered his opponent and ended up using the weapon for himself. He went in for a pin, only for the referee to spot it and call for the bell to ring, ending the match with Logan Paul retaining the title due to a disqualification.

Kevin Owens was left infuriated and proceeded to attack the champion after the match and had to be escorted out of the arena.

#2. Best: Andrade El Idolo and Naomi's WWE return in the Royal Rumble matches

The women's match kicked off the show with Natalya at the number 1 spot. As fans awaited the second entrant, they were stunned when Naomi made her 'glowing' comeback.

The former champion was last seen in WWE nearly two years ago. Since then, Naomi has been active in and out of wrestling across varied ventures. Most recently, she was associated with TNA, where she was the Knockouts World Champion.

The men's Royal Rumble match did not fail to live up to the hype. Andrade El Idolo made his comeback after three years. During his time away, he was actively wrestling on AEW.

#1. Worst: Duration of Roman Reigns' title match

Roman Reigns had the odds stacked against him at the Premium Live Event. The three competitors - AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton, held nothing back when it came to making their pursual known.

To no one's surprise, Solo Sikoa landed up ringside and attacked the challengers. Everyone fought tooth and nail to earn the winning spot. Knight, Styles, and Orton knew what had to be done and teamed up against Reigns in a bid to wear the champion down.

The match concluded with Reigns hitting Styles with a Superman Punch, followed by a pin to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The duration of the match seemed abrupt. All competitors were hyped and left fans in awe of a few memorable spots.

A possible reason to reduce the time of the match could have been to protect Roman Reigns from losing the title if he got tired and gave way during the bout.

#1. Best: Jade Cargill's impeccable debut

One of the highly anticipated moments in the women's Royal Rumble match was Jade Cargill's debut. The 31-year-old made a few backstage appearances last year after news of her signing with the company broke the internet.

Finally, at the first Premium Live Event, Cargill made her in-ring debut. Her entrance and performance garnered a positive reaction from the WWE Universe. She displayed her feat of strength by lifting Nia Jax over her shoulders like it was nothing. The WWE star proceeded to eliminate the 200+ pound star.

Jade Cargill's future status is still unclear, as it is not clear which brand she will be associated with. Despite not winning, she survived into the final 3 of the bout before being eliminated by a returning Liv Morgan.

