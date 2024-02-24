Best and worst of Elimination Chamber: Cody Rhodes is on the warpath; powerful tag team on the horizon; unhappy WWE star lashes out & more

The 14th edition of Elimination Chamber displayed the most vicious sides of WWE stars. Two former champions won their spot in the WrestleMania 40 match card.

Becky Lynch won the women's Elimination Chamber match, which was predictable as WWE had been pushing for multiple confrontations between her and Rhea Ripley. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre accomplished what he set out to do and won the men's match.

With the last stop on The Road to WrestleMania officially over, let's take a look at the best and worst from the premium live event:

Best: New Catch Republic's stellar performance

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate showed up to the Elimination Chamber PLE under The New Catch Republic banner. The duo worked on NXT UK as a tag team and later as individual competitors before making it to the main roster.

The two stars reunited on SmackDown and won the #1 contender match to earn the right to go up against The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles at Elimination Chamber.

The Bruiserweight and The Big Strong Boi put up a commendable performance against their towering opponents. Bate swung Damian Priest on his shoulders for around one minute. The match even witnessed interruption by Dominik Mysterio, who was eventually banned from ringside.

Pete Dunne showed no mercy to his opponents as he displayed his Bruiserweight side with no care about the outcome. Despite Damian Priest and Finn Balor continuing their dominant reign as champions, New Catch Republic garnered heavy praise and acclamation for their match at the premium live event. Thus proving that there is a lot more to come from the two young stars.

Worst: Indi Hartwell losing on the pre-show

Australian star Indi Hartwell failed to earn a spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match, which left fans slightly confused. She was pushed to the main roster last year after a brief stint as NXT Women's Champion.

The 27-year-old has been competing on RAW alongside Candace LeRae in varied tag team matches. A couple of days before Elimination Chamber, WWE announced Hartwell and LeRae teaming up against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) for the Women's Tag Team Titles in the Elimination Chamber kickoff show.

While this was the first premium live event in Australia since 2018, and given WWE's stacked roster, many stars were set for a massive push. Indi Hartwell was associated with NXT for nearly four years before making it to the main roster and had a well-grown fanbase on the brand.

However, her match on the pre-show seemed like a brash way to make up for her not being on the main match card. This, along with the addition of a loss, made it all the more despondent for the wrestling fans who cheered her on following the match.

Best: AJ Styles fully embracing the dark side and costing LA Knight at Elimination Chamber

AJ Styles was seemingly lost in creative decisions upon his return in December. He attacked LA Knight and was later involved in the Undisputed Universal Title Fatal Four-Way Match against Roman Reigns, Knight, and Randy Oton at Royal Rumble last month.

The Phenomenal One was seen in a gloomy mood even when his fellow OC teammates attempted to reach out to him. During the men's Elimination Chamber match, things were getting intense among all competitors. LA Knight and Drew McIntyre bashed each other with hard-hitting blows, showcasing their hunger for a WrestleMania match.

After Bobby Lashley's elimination, the WWE officials opened the door for the injured star to exit. Styles saw the window of opportunity and ran into the ring with a steel chair. Meanwhile, Knight was ready to pin McIntyre after hitting him with a Blunt Force Trauma, but Styles cost him as he pounced on the SmackDown star.

WWE officials and security tried to separate them, but The Scottish Warrior ended up pinning The Megastar. The 41-year-old was on the rise to prominence in the last year, which has somewhat declined in recent months. His rivalry with the former WWE Champion could surge to a mega battle at The Showcase of Immortals, giving the fans a match for the ages.

Worst: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect

WWE had been hyping Grayson Waller's talk show in previous weeks leading to Elimination Chamber. The Moment Maker received a positive reaction from his home country at the Press Event despite being a heel.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were special guests, and they discussed The Rock and Roman Reigns' actions against them. The American Nightmare took it a step further by challenging The Rock to a match any time and any place before he clashed with Reigns at WrestleMania.

Grayson Waller's tag team partner, Austin Theory, was also in attendance, and he mocked the WWE Superstars at the show. On the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, the WWE Champion was seen talking to Waller in private about his upcoming talk show. However, nothing of that magnitude escalated during the segment, leaving the wrestling world disappointed.

Although Theory might have pushed Waller too far when he grabbed the mic from his hand and took over to take shots at the special guests. Rhodes and Rollins launched an attack on the former champion as The Aussie Icon just looked on.

Best: Rhea Ripley retaining her title in the Elimination Chamber main event

Rhea Ripley defended her title in the main event against Nia Jax. The Eradicator was in full force to make her home country proud and cement her place in the history books of the women's division.

Nia Jax dominated at the beginning of the match, hitting her opponent with powerful strikes. The Women's World Champion maintained composure and retaliated by demonstrating her impeccable strength. The WWE Universe in Australia were all in favor of their champion, and their cheers hyped The Eradicator to victory.

The last time women superstars main evented a premium live event was at WrestleMania 37 Night One featuring Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) and Bianca Belair. Given Ripley's rise to stardom with the company and eradication of the women's division, the match was received with grand fervor by fans.

Rhea Ripley pinned Nia Jax following a riptide to retain her title. The next obstacle in her way is now Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

