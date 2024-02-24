Best and Worst of the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber: Roman Reigns appoints a spy? Injured star cleared  for in-ring return & more

The final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber was a pre-taped show but featured a few intriguing segments.

Dakota Kai was mysteriously attacked backstage, and later, WWE announced that she was cleared to compete in the ring again after almost a year. Bayley came to her aid, and the two will face former friends IYO SKY and Asuka next week.

It also seemed Bobby Lashley was injured after The Final Testament's attack following their tag team match. He was also confronted by former rival Drew McIntyre, continuing his menacing mind games on his Elimination Chamber opponents.

Let's take a look at the best and worst segments from the blue brand this week:

Best: Roman Reigns has a 'talk' with Grayson Waller

Roman Reigns was all business on SmackDown. He was spotted backstage with The Bloodline, requesting Paul Heyman to have Grayson Waller meet him.

At Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be special guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. The Australian star has not held back his disdain for the stars and even proclaimed siding with The Rock.

The Bloodline is not scheduled to make an appearance at the upcoming event. However, it seems the WWE Champion has a plot in mind. Reigns did not reveal his plan, speaking to Grayson Waller in private.

This would be an apt way to set up a potential tag team match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Worst: Bianca Belair and Tiffany Stratton's apparent feud

Tiffany Stratton was another rising talent from NXT. She took the brand by storm, honing her gymnastic skills in the ring. She was set to be main roster-bound for quite a long while. The former NXT Women's Champion announced her signing to the blue brand earlier this month but on the wrong foot.

She was in a backstage argument with Bianca Belair, Michin, Naomi, and Shotzi. This culminated in her first match with Mia Yim that week. In the following weeks, Stratton could be seen crossing paths with The EST of WWE. When the 24-year-old faced Liv Morgan on the show's latest edition, Belair was seated ringside for commentary.

The match concluded in chaos, with Stratton instigating Belair, resulting in the former winning the match against Morgan. Since her first SmackDown appearance, many believe WWE is gearing up for a Tiffany Stratton and Bianca Belair feud for WrestleMania 40.

The buildup of their rivalry will need much work heading into The Show of Shows. With Elimination Chamber not too far off, it could be an elevation in their feud.

Best: Bron Breakker's SmackDown in-ring debut

Bron Breakker finalized his main roster destination last week when he signed with SmackDown. The second-generation star has been a promising talent on NXT.

2024 seems to be a good start for the young star, who also made his Royal Rumble debut last month. The former NXT Champion competed in his first SmackDown match this week against Dante Chen.

The 26-year-old's speed and agility in the ring should not be taken lightly. He slammed and speared his way to victory on the blue brand, winning over the WWE Universe.

Bron Breakker sent the roster a message with his performance on the brand, and it is only a matter of time before he pursues a title, etching his legacy in the history books.

What did you think of the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.