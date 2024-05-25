Best and worst of King and Queen of the Ring: Botched winner; accidental betrayal; re-injury & much more

The King and Queen of the Ring event was successful in sustaining the momentum WWE has had since WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul ended the Premium Live Event in a hellacious clash.

At King and Queen of the Ring, Triple H handed over the crowns to the title winners and made a massive announcement about Drew McIntyre's future. The CCO stated The Scottish Warrior was cleared to compete and would face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Let's take a look at the best and worst from King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia:

Best: Liv Morgan makes progress in her 'revenge tour'; Dominik Mysterio in trouble at King and Queen of the Ring

Liv Morgan squared off against Becky Lynch to kick off King and Queen of the Ring PLE. Morgan has recently been on an unstoppable mission to take everything away from Rhea Ripley out of revenge for attacking and injuring her last year.

In the weeks leading to the Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan was spotted in secret meetings with Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. This hinted that she was looking to take over and crumble The Judgment Day from within.

Dominik Mysterio appeared ringside for their match at the event. In a bid to seemingly help Becky Lynch, Dominik threw a chair into the ring. However, it was Morgan who took advantage while the official was distracted and ended up pinning The Man.

Damian Priest immediately reacted after the new champion was crowned. The only question that remains - What is Dominik Mysterio going to do when Rhea Ripley returns after injury?

Worst: Otis still tolerating Chad Gable's abuse at King and Queen of the Ring

Expand Tweet

With the way Chad Gable disregarded his fellow Alpha Academy members in previous weeks, many anticipated a mutiny.

Maxxine Dupri and Otis were alongside him for this entrance before he sent the former backstage. Otis was adhering to his mentor's orders in a bid to help him but one instance set the downfall when he accidentally hit Gable instead of Sami Zayn.

An infuriated Gable yelled and slapped Otis across the face and was left seething when Zayn retained the Intercontinental Championship. While the story calls for a long-term feud between the two Alpha Academy members, it is only a matter of time before Otis launches a full-scale attack on Gable.

This King and Queen of the Ring incident was one of many that gave Otis much ammunition to eventually annihilate Chad Gable.

Best: Deserved win for Nia Jax as Queen of the Ring

Ever since Nia Jax returned to WWE last year, there has been a massive improvement in her in-ring performance. Apart from simply annihilating her opponents, The Irresistible Force has brought in new moves and consistency in the ring.

In the Finals for the Queen of the Ring, Nia Jax faced newcomer Lyra Valkyria. The former NXT Women's Champion put up an immense battle manoeuvring Jax's every hit. Jax ultimately defeated Valkyria, enabling her with a title opportunity against Bayley at SummerSlam.

Lyra Valkyria winning so soon into her main roster call-up would have been hasty given the stakes on the line. Thus, making Nia Jax the perfect fit to win the 2024 Queen of the Ring.

Worst: Gunther might not be the official King of the Ring winner

Expand Tweet

Gunther and Randy Orton had an intense match in the King of the Ring finals. The Ring General optimized his attacks, targeting Orton's lower back and left knee.

This was the first time the two megastars stood across each other in a WWE ring. Gunther was marking his way to prominence during The Viper's recovery period in the last two years. Gunther's chops did their damage which was evident from the marks left on Randy Orton's torso.

The match concluded with The Viper attempting an RKO which Gunther countered into a pin. A major flaw - only Orton's right shoulder was on the mat with the other way up in the air.

WWE might use it to set up a rematch for the King of the Ring title later. This depends on Randy Orton's condition seeing how he was limping and nursing his knee while being escorted by WWE officials out of the ring post-match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback