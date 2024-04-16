Best and worst of RAW (April 15, 2024): Major title forcibly relinquished; huge betrayal; WWE star returns & more

This week's episode of RAW kicked off with an unfortunate announcement and concluded in a similar tone. WWE also continued their Uncle Howdy and Wyatt 6 teasers bringing back the iconic screen glitches and QR codes flashing on the screen.

Let's take a look at the best and worst events from the latest edition of RAW:

#3. Best: New WWE Tag Team Title belts revealed for the RAW brand

WWE has been all about rebranding ever since TKO Holdings Group came into effect. From subtle production changes to feud bookings, multiple changes have taken place over the past year.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was initially two titles merged into one. The re-introduction of the World Heavyweight title on RAW also set the course for changes along the way.

With RAW and SmackDown having diversified names, it was only a matter of time before the tag team titles were split. On the latest edition of the red brand, Triple H presented the World Tag Team Champions, The Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz), with a new belt design.

Keeping in line with their division of the red brand notably having 'World' titles one can expect the blue brand titles to have a contrasting layout.

#2. Worst: Rhea Ripley being forced to vacate the WWE Women's World Championship

The Eradicator kicked off the show by addressing fans about her injury, which was visibly evident with the sling on her right arm. Rhea Ripley cited that she would be out of in-ring action for a good few months as a result of Liv Morgan's backstage attack last week.

Ripley added that despite her title being vacated, she would be back to take revenge on whoever holds gold upon her return. She was later spotted in a group hug backstage with fellow Judgment Day members.

The young RAW star held the title for 380 days. She won it from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania last year and most recently defended it against Becky Lynch at the mega event earlier this month. Her popularity with the WWE Universe hoped her title reign would extend for a lengthy period before the unfortunate injury.

#2. Best: Sheamus returns to WWE RAW with old gimmick and theme

Sheamus made his triumphant WWE return after eight months. The Celtic Warrior last competed against Edge (aka Adam Copeland) in the latter's last WWE match in August.

He suffered a shoulder injury sometime in September. During his time away, fellow Brawling Brutes members - Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland went their separate ways. Dunne teamed up with Tyler Bate to form New Catch Republic, while Holland moved to NXT.

When Sheamus first made his main roster debut his iconic entrance theme 'Written in my face' was synonymous with his persona. He wore black and green to signify his Irish background and a metallic cross around his neck.

This week, the 46-year-old returned to in-ring competition and defeated Ivar, showcasing his connection to his wrestling capacities.

#1. Worst: Cody Rhodes not saying much with his RAW addressal

Cody Rhodes addressed fans on RAW this week after putting out a tweet teasing a brand change. The newly crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion cited that he was not going anywhere and applauded his former tag team partner Jey Uso.

He talked about his confrontation with The Rock the previous week and his feud with The Bloodline. While Rhodes highlighted his eagerness on his first title defense against a promising list of contenders, the champion essentially repeated what transpired over the last few days.

The American Nightmare applauded Jey Uso's efforts before introducing him before his match with Finn Balor. The American Nightmare did not have much to say with a repetitive theme against The Bloodline and his WrestleMania 40 win.

#1. Best: Chad Gable's heel turn

Luck was not on Chad Gable's side for quite a while now. The Alpha Academy member vowed to dismantle former Intercontinental Champion Gunther for his title last year and put up an incredible fight.

Despite his much-earned feud, the 38-year-old seemed to lend Sami Zayn a helping hand ahead of his WrestleMania 40 match. He was seen assisting in his training while the wrestling world speculated a heel turn then.

The latest edition of RAW was held in Zayn's home country, Canada. The champion received a warm welcome from the WWE Universe as he defended his title against Chad Gable in the main event. He retained his championship and proceeded to greet his family, who were seated ringside, only to be attacked by an infuriated Gable.

The heel turn was a long time coming and many anticipated it happening at WrestleMania 40. The closing segment of RAW also saw fans chanting against Gable sparking speculation on what can be expected in coming weeks.

