Best and worst of RAW (March 11, 2024): Controversial end to Gauntlet Match; Cody Rhodes talks slapping The Rock & more 

The recent edition of RAW from Houston, Texas, was yet another episode where WWE continued building towards WrestleMania 40. While the night began with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, it ended with Gunther finding a challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

Overall, several developments took place on the RAW, which will be crucial as the Stamford-based promotion approaches WrestleMania. In this article, we will look at the best and worst moments from the red brand's recent edition:

#3. Best: Seth Rollins isn't worried about RAW star Drew McIntyre

RAW began with a brilliant segment between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. While both men spoke their hearts, Rollins told The Scottish Warrior that he was the least of his worries leading to WrestleMania 40. This statement by The Visionary has generated plenty of interest in the storyline.

While many would think Rollins' statement might have undermined the importance of this feud, in reality, it has only fueled the fire in Drew McIntyre. Apart from that, it also created opportunities for Drew to potentially interfere in Rollins and Cody Rhodes' tag match against The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Night 1.

#2. Worst: Maxxine Dupri unable to win

For a long time now, several wrestling fans have been questioning Maxxine Dupri's worth as a wrestler. Recently, this incident blew out of proportion, and WWE had the opportunity to prove Dupri's worth by booking her to win the match against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

Instead, the promotion booked The Alpha Academy to be scared of LeRae's trash-talking, which later led to her also losing the match. This match that Dupri had on RAW did not do her any good, and it's something WWE would want to change.

#2. Best: Becky Lynch beats Liv Morgan and delivers a mic drop moment against Rhea Ripley

Among everything that happened on RAW, this particular match and segment was arguably the best. First, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan delivered a masterful performance in which both women used the ring well and inflicted plenty of damage on each other.

While Lynch won the match, she was confronted by Rhea Ripley. Even though it originally seemed Ripley would dominate on the mic, it was Lynch who had a mic drop moment as she seemed determined to prove her doubters wrong. This segment has created a lot more excitement for the match between Lynch and Ripley.

#1. Worst: Controversial ending to Gauntlet Match

When it comes to the talent and the skills displayed in the Gauntlet Match on RAW, one simply can't complain. Every competitor, from JD McDonagh to Sami Zayn, looked phenomenal in the ring. However, what made this match appear in the worst category is the result.

After several video packages and promos in which Chad Gable mentioned why the Intercontinental Championship was important for him, fans were rallying for the Alpha Academy Leader to face Gunther. However, now that Sami Zayn won the Gauntlet Match and earned the right to face The Ring General, one can only imagine what is Gable's future in the promotion.

#1. Best: Cody Rhodes talks about slapping The Rock

During an interview with Michael Cole on RAW, Cody Rhodes spoke about several things. However, two such things are worth talking about. First, The American Nightmare mentioned it felt good to slap his boss, The Rock. This statement by Rhodes will further anger Rock, who might be forced to take action against him.

Next, Cody Rhodes became emotional when speaking about his family. Seeing this side of The American Nightmare was indeed heartwarming, as there might be several people who could relate to him. Adding this emotional touch to his promo will only help him earn more support from the fans at WrestleMania 40.