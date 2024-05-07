Best & Worst of RAW: Star threatens to hold show hostage; Drew McIntyre sees red; new name humiliated & more 

The RAW after Backlash continued the momentum from the weekend. Jey Uso replaced Drew McIntyre in the first round of qualifications for the King of the Ring Tournament.

Dominik Mysterio seems to be setting himself up for disaster with his recent mission of trying to unite Carlito and Judgment Day. His decision was met with much confusion and resistance from Damian Priest on RAW.

Let's take a look at the best and worst from the latest edition of the red brand:

#5. Best: CM Punk owns Drew McIntyre again

CM Punk showed up to RAW after an intense weekend locked in the WWE Headquarters. The 45-year-old arrived as soon as Drew McIntyre left the arena.

Punk went to the ring and addressed fans, threatening to hold the show hostage until The Scottish Warrior returned. In typical CM Punk fashion, he made a few not-so-subtle references to the AEW incident with Jack Perry and the Kendrick Lamar and Drake exchange that has taken over the internet, all while taking a shot at Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior was a no-show, but it is only a matter of time before the two come to blows in the middle of the ring. Hopefully, CM Punk's injury recovery is close to fruition, and he will get to prove his talk with actions.

#4. Worst: WWE's disregard of the newest RAW member despite her silencing doubters

Becky Lynch was in a crunch when IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane surrounded her in the ring, ready for an attack. Liv Morgan was also present but rolled out of harm's way, saying it was not her problem. However, Lynch did get some assistance from Lyra Valkyria, making her RAW debut.

The former NXT Women's Champion feuded with The Man last year despite the latter having much respect for the former while coming for a save on the red brand. Valkyria went on to have a qualifying match against Dakota Kai. During the bout, WWE aired an advertisement for the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film.

Many fans deemed this disrespectful, as they were eager to watch the 27-year-old make her mark on the red brand. Her call-up to the main roster garnered mixed reactions, with some proclaiming that she might not be ready. However, Lyra Valkyria silenced her doubters with her performance and won her first match on the red brand.

#3. Best: Ilja Dragunov makes a statement with consecutive RAW win

The Mad Dragon competed in his second RAW match against Ricochet to qualify for the King of the Ring Tournament. The two stars put up a jaw-dropping match that garnered a standing ovation from the WWE Universe.

The former NXT Champion laid quite the impression on the brand's fans, making his main roster debut unforgettable. His history with Gunther begs the question of when the two will square off in the ring again.

With this win and qualification for the tournament, Ilja Dragunov has proven what can be expected of him in the squared circle.

#2. Worst: Predictable win for IYO SKY

IYO SKY lost her women's championship at WrestleMania 40 to her ally-turned-foe, Bayley. The Damage CTRL member set on her path and competed in the first round to earn a spot in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

SKY has had an impressive resume since her WWE tenure and returns in 2022. The 33-year-old RAW star put herself on the map with the title win since SummerSlam last year. Her title run became a bit stale towards the end despite multiple defenses. This week on RAW, IYO defeated Natalya to advance to the tournament at the end of this month.

The win was predictable, as WWE seemingly continued to push the former champion and enabled her to hold her throne after she lost her title.

#1. Gunther and Sheamus face off in a behemothian RAW main event

Gunther and Sheamus already have an intense culmination from the latter's quest to become Intercontinental Champion again. The two heavyweights did not hold back with their hits and chops in the RAW main event. The engaging 20+ minute match held the WWE Universe in rapt attention.

Sheamus's body testified to the vigorous display of viciousness when Gunther's chops left literal hand marks. Their determination to emerge the victor was not apprehensible in any part of the match.

Sheamus tapped out when Gunther put him in a submission ankle lock, permitting him to be one step closer to his goal of being crowned the next King of the Ring.