Best and worst of SmackDown ahead of Payback (Sept. 1, 2023): John Cena announces future roles; WWE star takes a shot at The Bloodline and more 

This week, SmackDown kicked off with John Cena conveying his thoughts on his future WWE schedule. He also talked about his status at Payback.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens faced Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Following their match, Zayn sent The Judgment Day a bold statement ahead of their clash at Payback.

Below is a list of best and worst from SmackDown ahead of Payback:

Best: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory working as a tag team on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

A few weeks ago, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar were guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. The host attempted to create a diversion between the two LWO members as the Hall of the Famer held the championship that Escobar had on his radar.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory teamed up against Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on the latest edition of SmackDown. The two heels worked well in unison and even got the win.

This was also Waller's first main roster win, proving an alliance with Theory profitable in his favor.

Worst: Tension between AJ Styles and The O.C; The former takes a shot at The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles' feud with Karrion Kross seemingly ended the last time they crossed paths. It seems he has his sights set on bigger things. He faced Solo Sikoa in the main event on SmackDown, which witnessed a disruption by Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman.

AJ Styles even criticized Uso for his bad attitude towards stars and backstage personnel. Solo Sikoa pushed him out of the way and attempted to talk some sense into Jimmy, who brushed him off. The Phenomenal One also called out The Bloodline for taking over the place as he vowed to take them down a notch.

Before this, Styles was spotted with The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) with Mia Yim in an intense argument. AJ was miffed as he exited while preparing for his upcoming match. The other members of the group did not seem pleased with his actions, hinting at potential cracks in the faction.

Best: LA Knight and The Miz's promo battle on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

LA Knight and The Miz have been at loggerheads since RAW a few weeks ago. The two stars have incomparable skills on the mic, leading to their ability to gain a stronger foothold in their careers.

On the blue brand, Knight and The A-Lister held nothing back from taking shots at each other ahead of Payback. The 40-year-old even said he would send a battered Miz home to Maryse. The two proceeded to get involved in a heated exchange of words, which ended up in a brawl.

While the buildup to the feud was done within a short period, Knight and Miz upheld their roles in the best possible manner. On RAW, the former WWE Champion mocked Knight by dressing up like him and imitating his mannerisms.

Worst: Bayley and Shotzi's feud

Expand Tweet

Bayley and Shotzi crossed paths on SmackDown last month. IYO SKY assisted her in attacking Shotzi backstage and cut her hair. This led to the 31-year-old shaving her head completely in the week that followed with her behavior frightening Damage CTRL. Shotzi continued to play mind games on Bayley.

The two stars finally clashed in a singles match this week while Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were ringside. Shotzi emerged as the victor with some assistance from Charlotte Flair, who disrupted the match to go after the Women's Champion.

Best: John Cena's return and confrontation with Jimmy Uso

Expand Tweet

John Cena addressed fans on his return, which will extend for nearly a month. He also talked about his upcoming match at Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8. Additionally, the Cenation Leader announced that he would be the particular guest host for Payback.

Toward the end of his address, Jimmy Uso interrupted the multi-time champion. Cena stated that 'the wrong Uso quit,' referencing his brother's declaration to leave the Bloodline and WWE a few weeks ago.

Jimmy Uso responded, claiming that John Cena was no different than The Tribal Chief. After their confrontation, as Uso exited, he ambushed Cena with a superkick, but the latter countered it with the Attitude Adjustment.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here