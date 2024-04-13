Best and worst of SmackDown (April 12, 2024): Popular star finally debuts in WWE; Jade Cargill sends a message & more

Cody Rhodes kicked off SmackDown addressing his title win last weekend at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He proceeded to highlight how he was gearing up for his first championship defense against a few top names in the company.

Logan Paul was not present for the show but called out Randy Orton and Kevin Owens following their WrestleMania 40 losses. Bron Breakker made his first appearance on the blue brand after officially being done with WWE NXT, and was hyped with a new entrance theme.

Let's take a look a few of the best and worst events that took place on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 40:

Best: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair being pushed as potential Women's Tag Team Champions

Jade Cargill received an immense response from the WWE Universe on SmackDown. The 31-year-old has had less than five matches on the main roster and has already built a diverse fanbase.

Last weekend, Cargill teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL in a winning effort at WrestleMania. On the latest edition of the blue brand, The Storm once again teamed up with The EST of WWE to take on former Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Jade Cargill has built an impressive rapport with the wrestling world which is a rarity for many talents. A tag team title opportunity would certainly be fruitful for her long term impact in the company.

Worst: AJ Styles and LA Knight continuing their feud post WrestleMania 40

AJ Styles and LA Knight are undoubtedly in the list of top names in the company. However, their WrestleMania 40 feud was rather underwhelming given the events that led to their clash.

Barely a week later, the two find out that they will battle it out again to go one step closer to challenging the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. Styles and Knight competed in the inaugural rounds of the tournament and succeeded.

In consideration of the lack of buildup and WWE Universe engagement in their 'Mania feud, a rematch is plausible. Hopefully this time around, they take it up a notch given the stakes involved. The brawl that broke out between the two SmackDown stars after the show went off air could be an apt way to amplify their monotonous rivalry so far.

Best: Solo Sikoa turns on his family; reveals new alliance on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa took up his role as Tribal Heir to the fullest. This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were surprised to find out that their locker room had been taken over by Cody Rhodes and his new allies.

Later, when The Wise Man was addressing the situation in the ring, Sikoa interrupted him, hugged his brother Jimmy Uso before attacking him. Heyman quickly dialed Roman Reigns but Sikoa caught him in the nick of time. Another hooded figure entered the ring and attacked Jimmy Uso who was later revealed to be Tama Tonga.

These series of events in Reigns' absence enables Solo Sikoa to become the acting Tribal Chief and dominant as a singles competitor on the main roster. If they continue their antics on the blue brand, it could lead to a feud with a returning Roman Reigns, ending The Bloodline's current run for good.

