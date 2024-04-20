Best and worst of SmackDown (April 19, 2024): Car crash; Roman Reigns' stance; Cody Rhodes' challenger determined & more

Triple H appeared on SmackDown this week to introduce the new WWE Tag Team Championship belts. Solo Sikoa was in business mode and continued his carnage to cement his position as the next Tribal Chief.

Let's take a look at the best and worst from the latest edition of the blue brand this week.

Best: AJ Styles finally wins one-on-one title shot on SmackDown

The foundation of LA Knight and AJ Styles' WrestleMania 40 feud was when the latter accused the former of stealing his title shot.

The two stars clashed on SmackDown this week in a number-one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Phenomenal One earned the title shot and will face Cody Rhodes at the Backlash Premium Live Event next month.

Outside the ring, Styles has hinted at his retirement plans which do not give an expansive timeline. The last time he held a title was the RAW Tag Team Championship with Omos in 2021. Additionally, his singles title run goes beyond that.

The 46-year-old star has an expansive wrestling career and another title run before he is done for good would be ideal. A contract signing is scheduled for next week between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes.

Worst: Tiffany Stratton's expected interruption in the SmackDown main event

Tiffany Stratton expressed her displeasure the previous week on SmackDown on not being a challenger for the WWE Women's Championship.

The 24-year-old star is still relatively new to the main roster and was heavily promoted during her time on NXT. She soon engaged the WWE Universe and was a part of the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match barely into her main roster run. Her issues with Naomi commenced on her first day on the blue brand.

On the latest edition of the show, Bayley defended her title against Naomi in the main event. However, Stratton interrupted the bout going after The Role Model resulting in an immediate disqualification. Despite it being too soon for Tiffany Stratton to win a main roster title, the attack during the match was predictable.

Best: Solo Sikoa taking over his Tribal Heir role; fans cheering for Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa has kept true to his duties as Tribal Heir religiously during Roman Reigns' time away from television. The 31-year-old star not only transformed his persona but also his overall look.

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga created a ruckus backstage. Kevin Owens was set to face Tonga in a singles match but the former was left in a bloody mess after a vicious attack by The Bloodline members. Paul Heyman was present for the incident but was left dazed. Later, General Manager Nick Aldis approached him and showed The Wiseman the car wreckage instigated at Sikoa's hands, and warned him of the consequences.

The heel turn was massive given how fans on SmackDown were instantly chanting "We Want Roman!" while the young star attempted to make a statement. All these points indicate that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's comeback would cement his spot as a babyface in light of the recent occurrences in his absence.

