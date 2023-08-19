Best and worst of SmackDown (August 18, 2023): Former WWE Champion costs LA Knight; Edge feuds in last WWE match? 

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown took place in Edge's hometown, Toronto. It was the apt location for what might have been The Rated-R Superstar's last match.

Below is a list of what took place on SmackDown:

#4. Worst: The Miz costing LA Knight title shot on SmackDown; bubbling feud

LA Knight visited The Miz on RAW last week. The two exchanged words before coming to blows. The A-Lister was unhappy with how events unfolded and showed up to SmackDown this week.

Rey Mysterio was on The Grayson Waller Effect this week. The host attempted to create tension between Santos Escobar and the United States Champion. They were interrupted by Austin Theory, followed by LA Knight.

The 40-year-old challenged Theory to a match where the winner gains an opportunity for the US Title. While Knight seemed to have the upper hand, a disruption by The Miz created a distraction resulting in LA Knight losing the match.

Despite being on separate brands, a feud between the two stars would be eminent as it would also bring The Miz back into the limelight. It could also be the foundation for a major Survivor Series match where The A-Lister and LA Knight will defend their respective brands.

#3. Best: The Street Profits making a bold statement

Since Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been associating with Bobby Lashley, there have been rumblings of a new major faction in the works. The All Mighty's prior history with The Hurt Business displayed his leadership skills.

The Street Profits have been faces for most of their main roster run. Their recent attire modification teased a massive heel turn, especially after the events that transpired last week.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, the duo defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson). After their match, Bobby Lashley walked out to commemorate their victory. This new alliance seems to bring out the long-lost spark in the former tag team champions.

#2. Worst: Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair's tag team match on SmackDown

Following their feud at SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair worked together as a tag team. They went against Bayley and the new Women's Champion, IYO SKY.

They seemed to work in unison during the match, but at one point, when Flair made her way to tag The EST, a slight delay resulted in SKY knocking her off the apron. The duo eventually went on to win the bout, much to Damage CTRL's dismay.

After their match, an irate Bayley and IYO SKY attacked Belair backstage. While this could be the beginning of a heel turn for The EST, the lack of an aligned storyline failed to create engagement with fans.

#1. Best: Edge winning what was possibly HIS last WWE match? Charles Robinson officiating

Last week Edge made an unexpected visit to SmackDown, where he issued a challenge to Sheamus. The two had never clashed in the ring, making the bout all the more special.

Before his match, there were rumors about the status of The Rated-R Superstar's wrestling future. Some cited that this was his last match in his contract, while a few mentioned he could return for brief feuds in the future.

The Celtic Warrior and the multi-time WWE Champion clashed in a main event that received a major positive reaction from teary-eyed fans. Edge used his signature maneuvers with flair and without any hesitation. His wife and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix were ringside with their two daughters for his match.

Edge won the match and hugged his opponent in the events that followed. Even legendary WWE referee Charles Robinson officiated the match. He was a part of the Hall of Famer's match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24, where he was immediately required in the ring and was spotted running down the ramp at great speed.

