Best and Worst of SmackDown (August 4, 2023): WWE stars turn heel; Jey Uso makes bold statement ahead of SummerSlam 

The SmackDown before SummerSlam witnessed confrontations and rising tension among superstars. While Roman Reigns was absent from the show, the family feud garnered a more intense foothold.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

#3. Best: The Street Profits teasing a heel turn on SmackDown

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been spending time in Bobby Lashley's company for quite a while now. Murmurs of an alliance among the three began to surge a little more than a year ago.

On the previous edition of SmackDown, The All Mighty introduced the tag team to new looks, to don suits in his signature style. Dawkins and Ford interrupted The Brawling Brutes' match against The O.C. on SmackDown, launching a full-on attack on them.

As they made their exit, Bobby Lashley walked out, grinning from ear to ear, evidently proud of his new association. The wrestling world was pleased with the idea of The Street Profits' heel turn. Under Lashley's leadership, their range of diversity in being bad guys has just started.

#2. Worst: LA Knight's botchy win on SmackDown before SummerSlam

LA Knight pins Sheamus for the win on SmackDown

Last week, LA Knight and Sheamus were announced to compete in the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Additionally, Adam Pearce put the two stars to clash in a singles match on SmackDown.

Knight addressed fans on his intention to defeat the remaining members of the Battle Royal. His match with Sheamus kicked off the latest edition of the show. Initially, they pounced on each other to wear them down, but an embarrassing botch led to shaky ground.

LA Knight attempted to jump while Sheamus was on the top rope but lost balance. After a second attempt, he tried to set his opponent for a suplex, resulting in them toppling over.

Knight won the match despite the botch. Over time, fans have observed whoever wins the go-home edition of a weekly event eventually loses at the Premium Live Event.

With WWE's interest and hype to push LA Knight as a top babyface, this match makes his SummerSlam future seem bleak.

#1. Best: Solo Sikoa's brazen dismissal of Paul Heyman's requests

Paul Heyman attempts to urge Solo Sikoa to walk away

Solo Sikoa has had a mind of his own despite being the youngest member of The Bloodline. Even Roman Reigns has been noticed to tread carefully when Sikoa's around.

Paul Heyman had a few words for Jey Uso ahead of SummerSlam. However, things went awry when the 37-year-old walked out and claimed he would defeat The Tribal Chief to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Enforcer interrupted with a vengeance in his eyes. Heyman attempted to break up the stand-off between the two brothers, but Sikoa was defiant, yelling at him to get out of the ring.

Jey took advantage of the distraction and superkicked Solo in the face. While it is not uncommon for The Enforcer to go against someone like The Special Counsel, his assessment of the situation just ahead of SummerSlam could witness a major turn to go against him.

