Best and worst of SmackDown before Crown Jewel (November 3, 2023): Roman Reigns trolls haters; John Cena calls out AEW star and more

The go home edition of SmackDown before Crown Jewel, less than 24 hours away, hyped it to a whole new level. Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul's weigh-in segment mocked the latter's non-WWE feud with Dillon Danis.

Additionally, Roman Reigns had a a heated exchange with his Crown Jewel opponent. Below is a list of the best and worst events from the final SmackDown before the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

Best: Charlotte Flair finds new tag team partner

Charlotte Flair has been on a roll amid her feud with Damage CTRL. She initially targeted IYO SKY for the women's championship.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Shotzi found herself in a match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The women's tag team champions thought they had bested Shotzi with the stipulation, given that she did not have a tag team partner, but the 31-year old had a trick up her sleeve.

When the match was about to commence, Green mocked Shotzi for not having a partner before Charlotte Flair walked out. The two women worked well together in unison to take the champions down a notch. Flair is always on a quest to hold gold, and smash records by surpassing her father's (Ric Flair) and John Cena's mark of being a 16-time champion.

If she pursues her alliance with Shotzi, the two women could go after the tag team titles, taking her one step closer to breaking records.

Worst: The Brawling Brutes' match

The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) have been displaying their viciousness in the tag team division in spite of Sheamus's absence.

The duo faced Pretty Deadly on SmackDown in a Donnybrook Match. They used bottles, tables and stools to break their opponents. Butch focused on injuring their hands and breaking their fingers. The chirpy attitude of Pretty Deadly did not seem to get along well with The Brawling Brutes ever since they debuted on the main roster.

The match concluded with Kit Wilson and Elton Prince picking up the win when the former flung Butch through a table. While this is a key landmark in their longstanding rivalry, it seems as though The Brawling Brutes are out for new blood each week.

Best: Solo Sikoa and John Cena's SmackDown confrontation

John Cena has faced pretty much every member of The Bloodline and their predecessors at some point in his two decade WWE career. The Cenation Leader is now set to face Solo Sikoa, The Enforcer of The Bloodline, at Crown Jewel. This marks Sikoa's first singles match in a PLE, and for him to have someone like Cena as his opponent makes it all the more emphasizing.

Despite being a pre-taped show, John Cena had a raspy voice while talking to Sikoa about their rivalry. This was seemingly to demonstrate the impact of Sikoa's Samoan Spike last week. The former WWE champion was straightforward in his articulation, citing that Sikoa was in the ring all owing to his cousin (Roman Reigns), and proceeded to call him a 'bargain basement Taz ripoff'.

The Bloodline member had Paul Heyman backing and hyping him up ahead of his match at Crown Jewel. The stakes are high for both men in the match - if Solo Sikoa wins, he will have a tremendous accolade, and on the other hand, Cena's win would conclude his 2000+ day streak of not winning a singles match.

Worst: Austin Theory and Kevin Owens' SmackDown feud

Kevin Owens was traded to SmackDown barely a few weeks ago, and has already landed in a boisterous feud with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The menacing duo started working together in tag team matches, and eventually their similarities led to an alliance that is deemed powerful in the ring.

They crossed paths with KO, who punched both of them simultaneously in a backstage argument. This led to a singles match this week between the Canadian star and Theory, while Grayson Waller was at commentary.

This rivalry spurred out of nowhere, given how Kevin was hell bent on getting revenge on Jey Uso and The Bloodline for their carnage the past year. However, this change in environment and feud could prove worthy for the 39-year old, looking to distract focus from his anger.

Best: Roman Reigns and LA Knight's confrontation on SmackDown before Crown Jewel

LA Knight kicked off the show highlighting his plans to decimate Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The WWE champion interrupted him, and took an extended time for his entrance, subtly mocking what Knight did the previous week. Roman Reigns mocked his haters, citing that they call what he does to be 'cinematic,' pertaining to trolls and memes about it. He further stated that his Crown Jewel opponent was nothing but a 'cosplay redneck version of his cousin' - The Rock.

The contender showcased no sign of fearlessness, and responded that he was aiming to start something and not finish it. The 41-year old's persistence in wanting to defeat The Tribal Chief is at its peak, and was evident from their confrontation on the blue brand.

While Knight is not the first star to stand up to Reigns and mock his capabilities, he does have the backing of the WWE Universe in his favor.

