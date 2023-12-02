Best and worst of SmackDown (December 1, 2023): Randy Orton kickstarts revenge quest; WWE star becomes outcast and more

The SmackDown after Survivor Series: WarGames tested WWE friendships and factions.

Logan Paul returned to announce a tournament to determine the next contender for his United States Championship. Additionally, CM Punk's return to the blue brand was announced for next week.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest episode of SmackDown:

#3. Best: Damage CTRL dismiss Bayley's contributions on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the founding members of Damage CTRL. The trio made their iconic returns at SummerSlam 2022, and have worked as a stable ever since.

In the weeks leading up to Survivor Series: WarGames, Damage CTRL added two new members - Asuka and Kairi Sane. While everyone seemed to be getting along initially, Bayley was the odd one out.

This week, Bianca Belair squared off against Kairi Sane in a singles bout. Before the match, Dakota Kai and other Damage CTRL members warned Bayley to not interfere in the match, which she eventually did, costing Sane in the process.

Kai seemed to take on a leadership role delegating duties to her teammates. The multi-time women's champion has been a heel for the past few years, and it seems a face turn is about to erupt on the surface.

#2. Worst: Bobby Lashley facing Butch

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profts seemed to have a clear cut path on their WWE futures in the initial days of their faction. As time progressed, the former tag team champions showcased dominance against other notable tag teams, while Lashley accompanied and mentored them.

The trio were soon engaged in a feud with the LWO under Rey Mysterio's leadership. A match between the Master of the 619 and The All Mighty was teased for the United States Championship. However, plans changed when Logan Paul won the title at Crown Jewel.

Eventually as time progressed, the former WWE Champion and his teammates kicked up a feud with The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland). This week, Lashley faced Butch in a completely annihilating match. Before they exchanged blows, the two had a word off, with The All Mighty getting a positive reaction from fans.

Given his rise last year as US Champion and much more, a directionless storyline does not work in Lashley's favor.

#1. Best: Randy Orton chooses SmackDown over RAW

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline were the sole reason behind Randy Orton's absence from WWE television for nearly two years. Despite being reported a free agent, the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown created a special contract for The Viper to pick a brand to be associated with.

Given his history with The Bloodline, it came as no surprise when The Viper chose the blue brand. As he was set to make it official, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa interrupted him, and ended up being decimated by an irate Viper. Paul Heyman also walked out citing that he had no right to be there without Roman Reigns' permission.

The WWE veteran made a decision on his brand of choice and ended up RKO'ing Nick Aldis too, in classic Randy Orton style, sending The Tribal Chief a bold statement.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is not slated to make too many appearances before the 2024 Royal Rumble. Thus, making it the ideal stage for the two stars to revive their rivalry.

Which part of SmackDown was your favorite? Sound off in the comments section below.