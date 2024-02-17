Best and worst of SmackDown (February 16, 2024): Tiffany Stratton earns Elimination Chamber spot; The Rock adopts hated persona and more

This edition of WWE SmackDown saw The Rock and Roman Reigns make their first appearance after the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. The duo made their stance clear as they continued to mock Cody Rhodes.

Additionally, a few Elimination Chamber qualifying matches took place with Kevin Owens, Naomi, Logan Paul and Tiffany Stratton proceeding to the respective Chamber matches.

Let's take a look at the best and worst events from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Best: Tiffany Stratton wins her first Elimination Chamber spot

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton was poised for stardom ever since her NXT debut. The 24-year-old signed with the blue brand a couple of weeks ago and got off on the wrong foot with Bianca Belair, Michin and Naomi.

The former NXT Women's Champion defeated Zelina Vega to secure her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match next week. Vega was distracted by Legado Del Fantasma seated ringside for the qualifying match.

Within her short duration with the company, Stratton has already put up intense matches and feuds that impressed officials backstage. It was reported that the young star was set for a main roster push last year but she apparently felt it was too soon.

Stratton's SmackDown signing is the beginning of things to come and it would not be surprising if she challenges for the comen's championship in 2024.

Worst: Authors of Pain having a squash match on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

The Authors of Pain made their WWE return last month and allied with Karrion Kross.

Since then, the group has been taunting and taking shots at Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. They even brawled on a few occasions. On the latest edition of SmackDown, the duo competed in their first match on the brand. Their opponents were Beau Morris and Javier Bernal from NXT.

Given their tenacity and strength, The Final Testament has made a bold statement against their opponents. In light of their demonstration to the roster, a squash match against rising NXT talents puts a damper on things.

Best: Bron Breakker signs with WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker was off to a good start in 2024 with his Royal Rumble debut. He has also hinted at getting revenge on Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day for his elimination. His impressive performance at the event cemented his spot in the main roster.

The 26-year-old is currently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions with Baron Corbin. Breakker was reportedly set for a push in the 2023 WWE Draft but continued to compete on NXT.

Over the past couple of weeks, Breakker was spotted backstage on RAW and SmackDown, meeting the respective General Managers and teasing his future status. This week, he finally signed with the blue brand, paving the way for new mega feuds and alliances.

Worst: The OC officially breaks up?

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles has been lost in his dark world ever since his return in December last year. The former WWE Champion was seen in disagreement and being aloof from Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin.

Whenever The OC attempted to approach Styles, he would grunt or just walk away, citing his disregard for the group. This week on WWE SmackDown, Karl Anderson tried to talk to a disgruntled AJ Styles but the latter was in no mood.

He stood up to Anderson and the two nearly came to blows. Luke Gallows and Michin looked on while trying to separate the two. Karl Anderson warned his former friend about attempting to stand up to him again in his bid to help him.

The group has been on thin ice for the past couple of months. Anderson, Gallows and Michin have been patient and attempted multiple reconciliations but recent incidents may go against them.

Best: Heel Rock makes a comeback

Expand Tweet

The Rock made his first SmackDown appearance following the intense WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event earlier this month. He sided with Roman Reigns and slapped Cody Rhodes for taunting his family.

This time, the 51-year-old returned to his old self, wearing a Versace jacket, chains around his neck, and shades. This was his signature look during his 'Hollywood Rock' persona which was pivotal to his time as a heel in his earlier WWE run.

He called out Cody Rhodes fans, roasted the WWE Universe, and acknowledged Roman Reigns. The People's Champion responded to the boos, citing that Rhodes already got his shot at The Tribal Chief and now his quest was to make sure The American Nightmare leaves WrestleMania 40 a loser again.

It has been a while since the wrestling world has seen this side of The Rock. Although that version was best suited for the non-PG era of wrestling, it remains to be seen what the latest member of the TKO Board of Directors has in store for fans in 2024.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE