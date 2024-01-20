Best & worst of SmackDown (January 19, 2024): 'Popular name' makes comeback; Nick Aldis warns Roman Reigns; WWE star possibly re-injured and more

WWE SmackDown continues to be intense a week away from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Nick Aldis and Roman Reigns continued their battle for supremacy and dominance. Logan Paul and Kevin Owens had a confrontation, and The Final Testament sent out another eerily, cryptic message to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Below is a list of the best and worst events from SmackDown this week:

Best: Intense buildup to Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul on SmackDown

Kevin Owens and Logan Paul are set to clash at Royal Rumble for the United States Championship.

This week, KO hosted the Kevin Owens Show with The Maverick as his special guest. This only meant disaster as Logan Paul did not waste any time in talking trash to his opponent, and calling him out on using his hand cast as a potential 'weapon' in their match.

The two were involved in a heated exchange of words, with Logan Paul coming up with impressive proclamations about himself and his talent, proving the level of his mic skills. KO was quick to mock him and question his statements. The champion even reflected on his first WWE appearance at WrestleMania 37, where Kevin Owens spoilt the moment by hitting him with the stunner.

Logan Paul's controversial history ,and absence of a wrestling background, somehow provides him with a platform to pull out the best promos. At the same time, his sudden rise to the current heights of prominence in WWE within the short span of time has been nothing short of impressive, no matter how fans might feel about the United States Champion.

Worst: Carlito's association with LWO in Rey Mysterio's absence

Carlito has been associated with Rey Mysterio and the LWO upon his return last year. Despite being signed with WWE for a good couple of months before making a televised return, Carlito's creative run seems to lack direction currently.

Currently, LWO is involved in a feud with former member Santos Escobar and his allies - Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. The revamped version of Legado Del Fantasma has already got itself into trouble with the Master of 619's team.

Both factions competed in a six mag tag team match this week. While Carlito got a few impressive moves and advantages in the match, his engagement with the WWE Universe lacked flair and acknowledgement. The former Intercontinental Champion might need to revamp or modify his gimmick altogether to keep up with the wrestling world in 2024.

Best: Pete Dunne makes a comeback on WWE SmackDown

A couple of weeks ago, Butch reunited with his former NXT mate, Tyler Bate against Pretty Deadly.

Before making it to the main roster in 2022, Butch was known as Pete Dunne throughout his NXT tenure. Sheamus took him and Ridge Holland under his wing, and the trio would soon call themselves The Brawling Brutes.

Pete Dunne was active in the cruiserweight division, but owing to his ability to bash his opponents, leaving them bruised, he soon took on the Bruiserweight moniker. WWE SmackDown witnessed Dunne making a return after what seemed like ages for WWE fans. This version of his character has a more savage and vicious side in the ring. It is only a matter of time before the bruiserweight is completely unleashed on SmackDown.

Worst: The Kabuki Warriors challenging for the women's tag team titles

Damage CTRL have been making their presence known on the blue brand for the past few weeks, be it in singles competition or tag team matches. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, the Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance put their titles on the line against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

The Unholy Union were absent from WWE television for a noticeble period, making their contendership for their long lost titles a rather odd and un-required one. During their match, Damage CTRL was ringside, with Bayley on commentary. Asuka and Kairi Sane, who are former champions, looked on in keen observation.

The champions retained their titles only to be confronted by The Kabuki Warriors before laying down a challenge for them. The build up seemed rather abrupt and spontaneous without giving Kayden Carter & Katana Chance enough time to hone their championship reign on the main roster.

Best: Nick Aldis continues to challenge Roman Reigns' position

This week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns was scheduled to appear for the contract signing of his Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble next week. Despite being present at the venue, The Tribal Chief did not bother to attend the signing while his opponents - AJ Styles, LA Knight and Randy Orton, were geared up to put pen to paper.

The SmackDown General Manager was managing the signing which was interrupted by Paul Heyman, acting as a voice piece for the WWE Champion. He pronounced Roman Reigns' dismissal of the match and refused to sign up for the match. However, Aldis put his foot down, citing that if he did not proceed with it, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be considered vacant.

At the end of the show, Randy Orton faced Solo Sikoa in the main event, which was disrupted by Roman Reigns. After a Superman Punch to overpower The Viper, The Head of the Table signed the contract and continuously taunted Nick Aldis, who was present ringside.

The back and forth of headbutting between the two personalities has definitely grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe. It has also left everyone on the edge on the lengths the official and the champion will go to, to assert their dominance and who will emerge the victor in their battle.

