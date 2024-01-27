Best and worst of SmackDown (January 26, 2024): Randy Orton's nemesis puts him on the radar; former NXT champion debuts and more

The final SmackDown before Royal Rumble kept everyone on their toes. From a couple of surprising debuts, new champions being crowned, and the possibility of a new alliance being formed.

Let's dive into a few of the best and worst events that took place on SmackDown:

Best: Legado Del Fantasma is reunited on WWE SmackDown

The faction came together first in NXT in 2020, led by Santos Escobar. They were separated for a while when all members were spread across the main roster, barring Elektra Lopez.

This week on the blue brand, Carlito faced Santos Escobar in a singles match. Now dubbed as the Legado World Order, in mockery of the Latino World Order, the stable had taken a vicious path of vengeance. Moreover, Escobar is the reason for Rey Mysterio's injury and inability to compete.

Carlito entered the match in a bid to gain back control in their favor. Zelina Vega was present ringside too to cheer her stablemate. She tried to call out the referee's distractions but was attacked by Elektra Lopez off the apron. This marked the female star's first main roster appearance, reuniting the heelish faction for good.

Worst: Is The Final Testament repeating the same threats every week?

Karin Kross upped his ante by bringing in Authors of Pain. He announced their comeback a couple of weeks ago, citing that the group would be known as The Final Testament.

Kross sent a clear message to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits over the past couple of weeks, which seemingly went unheard. On the latest edition of the show, The All Mighty called out Kross and his fellowmates.

While all members were present in the arena, only Scarlett Bordeaux made her way to the ring and had a staredown with Lashley. It was a ploy for her to attack the former WWE Champion while he was distracted, enabling the rest of The Final Testament to make a bold statement.

The group has an eerie aura around them which can easily be used to spook their opponents. However, the similar baseline for threats and attacks every week results in a lack of engagement with fans.

Best: Trick Williams debuts on WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes once again found himself in the ring with Austin Theory. The last time the two collided, they were injured following an accidental spot in their match.

The SmackDown bout ended with Theory pinning Hayes, using his tights for leverage. Despite the win, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory pounced on Carmelo Hayes before Trick Williams ran out for a save.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes share an intense history stemming from their time in NXT. However, recently, their friendship has been on shaky ground given how the former NXT Champion mocked his ability to reach his level.

Even after the save on WWE SmackDown, the two stars were seen visibly arguing with each other. When Hayes asked Williams about the interruption, he seemingly referenced their upcoming match in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The debut was certainly a surprise for wrestling fans and could also be a subtle hint toward his potential Royal Rumble debut as well.

Worst: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance losing their tag team titles

On the December 18 edition of WWE RAW, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

In the 2023 WWE Draft, the duo were pushed to the red brand. In June last year, they officially made their debut on the brand, challenging the then-tag team champions - Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, in a losing effort. Over time, they managed to capture the WWE Universe's attention with their athletic in-ring skills.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance put their titles on the line against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). The two Damage CTRL members are veterans of the division. They defeated Carter and Chance to pick up their second reign as tag team champions.

While the former NXT stars need to gain more momentum with the wrestling fraternity, a title change barely two months after winning it could seemingly make fans lose their interest in the duo. At the same time, it also provides them with the perfect foundation to demand a rematch and possibly win back the titles.

Best: AJ Styles teases siding with The Bloodline; puts Royal Rumble opponents on notice

WWE SmackDown kicked off with Puerto Rican rapper, Eladio Carrión. He introduced Randy Orton, who is the subject of his song titled 'RKO.'

The Viper highlighted Roman Reigns' achievements and reaching 1300 days as champion but vowed that he would be the one to end it. He was interrupted by AJ Styles and LA Knight subsequently. While Orton was distracted with Knight, The Phenomenal One hit him with a Pele kick out of nowhere.

Later, as the show progressed, Jimmy Uso met Styles backstage and attempted to influence him to side with The Bloodline to make things easier for him. The OC approached him but the former WWE Champion slipped away.

Following the main event, a ruckus took place when AJ Styles pounced on LA Knight, leaving Randy Orton to run out to make a statement. In the meantime, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa saw the situation and aimed to gain control. Jimmy handed Styles a chair, demanding that he use it against his opponents. The former champion hesitated for a split second before attacking The Bloodline.

AJ Styles is in no mood to listen to anyone but go on his own path. This might be the beginning of another heel turn by The Phenomenal One. Given the nature of events in recent months, it could work in his favor and put him back among the top names of the company.

What was your favorite part of WWE SmackDown this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

