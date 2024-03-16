Best and Worst of SmackDown (March 15, 2024): WWE star fails to help Bayley; The Rock threatens Cody Rhodes' mother? & more

This week, SmackDown had a decade-old segment make a comeback. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins did not make an appearance, but The Rock verbally brutalized them.

Let's take a look at the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Worst: Rey Mysterio facing Santos Escobar on SmackDown next week instead of WrestleMania 40?

Rey Mysterio returned from a knee injury and made a statement to Legado Del Fantasma. Their leader, Santos Escobar, was responsible for the Hall of Famer's absence from WWE television. During this time, he reunited his faction on the main roster.

The fight between LWO and Legado Del Fantasma continued in Rey Mysterio's absence. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Escobar defeated Dragon Lee. They had a run in the previous week where the former laughed at Lee for trying to be another Rey Mysterio.

After their match, both factions were involved in a brawl, and Rey Mysterio then challenged Santos Escobar to a match next week. Given their feud's intense history and nature, it makes sense that it takes place at a stage like WrestleMania.

While the possibility remains, the anticipation and hype around the feud with a match so early on could stagnate it for the upcoming Premium Live Event. WWE could still add it to the match card with a massive stipulation.

Best: Jimmy Uso taking up his brother's WrestleMania challenge

One of the most anticipated matches wrestling fans are eager about is Jimmy vs. Jey Uso. The brothers, once united, are now on separate brands with individual conquests.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, The Usos were the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and headlined Night 1. Jey Uso went his way to make a name for himself away from The Bloodline limelight. He challenged Gunther on RAW for the Intercontinental Championship but failed to capture it when Jimmy Uso created a distraction.

The Bloodline member made it clear that he would not let his twin succeed in any way. Earlier this week, Jey Uso challenged Jimmy Uso to a WrestleMania match, which the latter accepted on SmackDown.

This is not the first brother vs. brother match at WrestleMania, but the hype surrounding the two stars and their contributions to WWE makes it all the more interesting. In addition, their father and Hall of Famer Rikishi have been closely monitoring the transgression of events.

Worst: Naomi failing to help Bayley on SmackDown; Bianca Belair nowhere to be seen?

Bayley faced Dakota Kai in the SmackDown main event. KYThe Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY accompanied Kai.

Before things went south between Bayley and Damage CTRL members, she thought she had an ally in Dakota Kai. However, this week before their match, Kai was on a quest for vengeance and highlighted that they run SmackDown and that The Role Model was jealous of her.

Following the match, Damage CTRL attacked Bayley. Naomi ran out for a save but ended up on the receiving end of a beatdown. Fans anticipated Bianca Belair would make her presence known, but to no avail. There are no details on the reason for Belair's absence from the show, but in hindsight, via storyline, she is not Bayley's fan.

The EST of WWE has her share of disputes with The Role Model and demonstrated no sympathy when Naomi was a while ago. Naomi's attempt at a save was deemed unfit for Damage CTRL's attack.

Best: Logan Paul's WrestleMania 40 competitors announced

Logan Paul was cheerful last week when he announced his partnership with WWE for the center ring sponsorship. That ended in chaos when Randy Orton interrupted KSI and his celebration.

This week, The Viper faced Grayson Waller in a singles match. The Maverick walked out before the match started to distract Orton. Later, Austin Theory got involved, but the WWE veteran had the upper hand and pinned Waller for a win. Theory and Paul pounced on Randy Orton before Kevin Owens ran out.

Shortly after, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis walked out. He announced that Logan Paul would defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40.

The triple threat match, in a way, works for Orton in light of his back issues, which were evident at Elimination Chamber. However, KO's history with the champion ensures that he still has unfinished business.

Worst: Lack of direction of LA Knight and AJ Styles' rivalry

WWE seems to have lost direction with AJ Styles and LA Knight's rivalry. The Phenomenal One was furious with the SmackDown star for taking over his spot against Roman Reigns' title and whatever else he deserved.

At Elimination Chamber, Styles interrupted the men's match and cost Knight a win despite not being a part of the event. He later cited it was out of vengeance and wanted to make the 41-year-old pay for it.

Over the past few weeks, LA Knight has desperately searched for AJ Styles backstage to teach him a lesson, but he is nowhere in sight. This week on the blue brand, Knight challenged him to a match at the mega Premium Live Event next month and was attacked by Styles.

The build-up of their rivalry lacks a solid foundation and television time. Considering how LA Knight was one of the most sought-after stars in 2023, barely a year later, he's not in any way close to the title picture, more so when it is his first WrestleMania match.

Best: The Rock's Concert made a comeback

The Rock was notorious during his heel run in the early 2000s. He wore designer shirts with black shades, dissing whoever stood in his path. And shortly after, the Hollywood Rock persona was born.

20 years later, the classic heel entrance theme and The Rock's Concert came back on WWE television. In typical Rock fashion, he roasted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. And went to the extent of involving The American Nightmare's mother, which seemed distasteful. The SmackDown star's ease at tongue-in-cheek statements during WWE's PG Era garners mixed reactions from fans.

Roman Reigns was absent from SmackDown this week. He has been announced as being in confrontation with Cody Rhodes at next week's show.

