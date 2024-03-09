Best and worst of SmackDown (March 8, 2024): Logan Paul makes marquee announcement; Seth Rollins finally snaps and more

WWE SmackDown started with a highly effective announcement by United States Champion Logan Paul. It concluded with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes finally having a confrontation and a response to The Rock's counteroffer for WrestleMania 40 a couple of weeks ago.

Let's check out the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

Best: A new feud on the horizon and a massive heel turn incoming on SmackDown?

Bayley and Damage CTRL have made quite a few enemies along the way since their inception in 2022.

The Role Model found herself in an awkward spot when her team, including Dakota Kai, turned against her. This week, Bayley addressed the situation and how devastated she was by her former friends betraying her.

Naomi was seen watching Bayley's interview and feeling sorry for the WWE Superstar. Bianca Belair approached her and cited that she had it coming and was not buying the mopy act. The EST of WWE reflected on her past run-ins with Bayley and Damage CTRL, citing how they did not bother to take her down in any way possible.

Belair even teased turning heel when Naomi suggested she forgive Bayley for her past actions. The former Women's Champion was in no mood at all for any sort of retribution towards her longtime nemesis. Bianca Belair was standing her ground and displeased with Naomi's sentiments. A heel turn is seemingly hinted at in The EST of WWE's future, and it would be a refreshing change to the SmackDown women's division.

Worst: AJ Styles and LA Knight's feud seemingly taking a backseat on SmackDown

Things were silent following AJ Styles' attack on LA Knight at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The Phenomenal One was not a part of the match card for the event but turned up out of nowhere to cost Knight.

A couple of weeks later, LA Knight addressed the matter at hand. Furthermore, confused fans were left pondering why Styles would travel halfway around the world only to attack the SmackDown Superstar.

This week, AJ Styles finally responded to the thought process behind his attack and reasoned that he wanted revenge against the Megastar for stealing his title shot. Knight reacted by taking a chair to the television set after seeing Styles' message.

Not too long ago, Knight was seen running around backstage with a chair in hand, searching all over for Styles. The base of their feud is in line with the perfect revenge story. However, the method of build-up seems to lack engagement and interest from wrestling fans.

Given how LA Knight was receiving a massive push in 2023 and now ended up with a dull, ignited feud, it seems WWE might have dropped the ball on him. Hopefully, with WrestleMania 40 around the corner, LA Knight and AJ Styles can expand their rivalry to greater heights.

Best: Logan Paul announces Prime sponsorship

Whether fans like or have disdain for Logan Paul, he always finds new ways to hone his skills and flaunt his status.

The current United States Champion kicked off SmackDown this week reflecting on his WWE run so far, creating viral moments and envisioning mega feuds. He then surprised fans, claiming that his hydration drink, Prime, had been chosen as the center ring sponsor for upcoming premium live events. He then unveiled the brand logo in the middle of the ring.

This concept of center ring sponsorship is a foreign concept to WWE. Throughout decades of the Stamford-based company's existence, they have partnered with brands for match and event sponsorships but not one of such scales. This marks Logan Paul's entrepreneurial and business mindset toward his WWE career.

When TKO Group Holdings emerged last year, it was prophesied that mat branding would transpire soon. WWE has made minor changes to its programs in the past few months. There are no further details on the duration and prospects of this move by the Stamford-based promotion.

Worst: Dragon Lee is losing momentum despite SmackDown win

Dragon Lee was last seen at NXT Vengeance Day last month, where he had a rematch for the North American Championship.

Legado Del Fantasma had been running around rampant on the blue brand since Rey Mysterio was sidelined with an injury. The WWE Hall of Famer returned last week and interrupted an attack on the Latino World Order, showcasing he was ready to compete again.

Santos Escobar and his group taunted Dragon Lee backstage for trying to imitate Rey Mysterio. They dismissed the Latino World Order's contributions and legacy before shoving Lee to the ground and walking off.

Later, Dragon Lee faced Angel in an impressionable singles bout where the former won. His victory celebration was cut short by Legado Del Fantasma's attack.

Dragon Lee garnered fans' attention with his high-flying moves and luchador in-ring skills. However, over time, it seems his presence and addition to the main roster have been downplayed. With his SmackDown return, one can only hope a formidable feud and elevating future is on the horizon for the young star.

Best: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins' standoff with The Rock & Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins appeared on SmackDown this week to confront The Rock and Roman Reigns after The Brahma Bull's counteroffer last week. The two Bloodline members showed up on the program surrounded by security, taking no chances for any untoward incident with their RAW counterparts.

The Rock made an electrifying entrance on the blue brand with thunderbolts flashing across the titantron, seemingly referencing his Black Adam character. The American Nightmare and The Visionary made their entrance to the arena for their segment, through the crowd displaying their popularity. Rhodes grabbed a mic, but his address was cut short by The People's Champion, who called them out and mocked the duo.

However, Seth Rollins was at his wit's end and shot back at the 51-year-old for having a mid-life crisis before accepting the WrestleMania 40 tag team match challenge. The Rock provoked Cody Rhodes by talking about his family and that he was not accountable to their standards. The American Nightmare then slapped him before the show came to a close.

The SmackDown segment featured the four stars in the ring together for the first time amid their feud. Additionally, with WrestleMania 40 barely a month away, the confrontation held up to its hype. With the stakes higher than ever, it remains to be seen who emerges on top post-April 6 and 7, 2024.

