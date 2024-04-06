Best & worst of SmackDown before WrestleMania 40: Match card switch; Major return; Cody Rhodes retaliates & more 

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 40 had people on the edge of their seats. Rumors went around barely before the show started with a potential match card change to Logan Paul's mind games to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins seeking revenge and much more.

The Judgment Day attacked the New Catch Republic and made a bold statement ahead of their Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows. Additionally, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi sent Damage CTRL a message to watch out at WrestleMania 40 as they were in the 'eye of the storm' and their feud was the beginning of things to come.

Let's dive into the best and worst of SmackDown a day before The Show of Shows.

Worst: Kevin Owens and Randy Orton remain unbothered with their United States Championship match at WrestleMania 40

On the final edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 40, Kevin Owens hosted his talk show inviting Randy Orton as his special guest.

The two superstars hit it off and mocked Logan Paul in their usual comedic banter. The current United States Champion interrupted them on the screen as he claimed to be present at the Lincoln Financial Field, which was barely a couple of minutes away from where the show was being held. Orton and Owens ran out and were seen comically seated in a golf cart to get to Paul.

The Maverick then showed up on SmackDown and requested tabs from Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for an update only to find out that the two contenders never left the arena to begin with. As usual, in recent weeks, The Viper and KO teamed up against the current United States Champion, leaving very little to perchance at The Show of Shows. Given that a title is on the line, the two stars seem very unphased about keeping an eye on each other.

Additionally, a potential interruption by Logan Paul's new allies, Theory and Waller, is imminent given their obedience to the Maverick's orders.

Best: Andrade finally added to WrestleMania 40; reunited with Zelina Vega

Andrade and Zelina Vega reunited for the first time in nearly three years.

The 34-year-old star returned to WWE at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and scarcely had a couple of matches despite being present on RAW almost every week. The Judgment Day was eager to add him to their faction.

This week on SmackDown, Santos Escobar thought he had Andrade convinced to go up against Rey Mysterio. Backstage, Carlito was seen aiding an injured Dragon Lee, who was supposed to team up with Mysterio at WrestleMania 40. After Zelina Vega's match with Elektra Lopez, the WWE Hall of Famer and Santos Escobar were about to get into a brawl when they encouraged Andrade to do the same.

The RAW Superstar was furious and lashed out by attacking Dominik Mysterio and Legado Del Fantasma instead. He later approached Rey Mysterio citing that he would be Dragon Lee's replacement. The last-minute addition was probable but it enabled Andrade to be on the WrestleMania 40 match card after the reaction he received from fans following his return.

Worst: Predictable winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Bronson Reed's WrestleMania 40 dreams were set to spark at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in February 2024. However, a personal event prevented him from competing but did not stop him from making a powerful comeback.

The RAW Superstar participated in the iconic Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal which is associated with WrestleMania. The match saw over 20 competitors across both brands looking to etch their names in history books. Even a returning Omos found himself eliminated before he could do much.

Bronson Reed flung Ivar out of the ring to win the match. The win was foreseeable given WWE's fascination with the Australian star's work so far. The win was not so much surprising as a bit of a stalemate given how many notable names were missing from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Best: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins get their revenge ahead of WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were prepared for The Bloodline's antics following SmackDown's main event.

The American Nightmare took a page out of The Rock's book and attacked Jimmy Uso with a weight belt. However, Solo Sikoa made his escape from the ring by this time. After Rollins was done whipping Jimmy, he handed over the belt to Jey Uso, who was in no mood to spare his brother.

Cody Rhodes then proclaimed that he would dethrone Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 and 'when one story ends, an even better one begins.' The Rock and the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion were absent from the showdown before WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull showed up for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony soon after, inducting Paul Heyman and the late Lia Maivia, respectively.

Rhodes needed to make a point, especially after The Rock's vicious attacks in the previous weeks. His retaliation was much needed as The American Nightmare had to play fire with fire to come to par with The Bloodline's dirty work.

