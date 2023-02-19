"Beth Phoenix is a botch machine" - WWE Universe reacts to Hall of Famer's in-ring return at Elimination Chamber 

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were victorious over Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor tonight at Elimination Chamber, but the match included a number of botches. This led to fans on Twitter reacting to the mistakes on the microblogging site.

The first came when the referee was set to count the three after Edge was hit with a pair of brass knuckles, but he counted to three and missed the last one before Phoenix broke the pin.

Rohan @Rohan5640

The referee's botch with the count on Finn Bálor's pin to Edge. Phew. #WWEChamber The referee's botch with the count on Finn Bálor's pin to Edge. Phew. #WWEChamberhttps://t.co/IgzUl1T7dq

The botches continued as Edge dived out of the ring to take out Dominik Mysterio, who was at ringside, but completely missed the target.

The WWE Universe has been reacting to both of these botches online, with several blaming Phoenix for being late to end the count. However, the referee was also at fault since he should have continued the count if she wasn't there to break up the pin.

CaptainMumbles @captain_mumbles #WWE Now that is how you execute a good match. Abit if a botch moment midway from beth but quickly rectified!! Well done #WWE Chamber #elimationchamber #WWE Montreal Now that is how you execute a good match. Abit if a botch moment midway from beth but quickly rectified!! Well done #WWEChamber #elimationchamber #WWE #WWEMontreal https://t.co/yTIgqYZ6MW

Geeked Up Xavi 🦁🇸🇷 @XaviWD #WWEChamber that pin in the judgement day Edge Beth Phoenix match was a little messy 🤣🤣🤣 they were waiting too long. They almost wanted to replay that one Royal Rumble botch #WWEChamber that pin in the judgement day Edge Beth Phoenix match was a little messy 🤣🤣🤣 they were waiting too long. They almost wanted to replay that one Royal Rumble botch

Mark Waddell @MarkWad28652504 Anyone notice the botch in the #EliminationChamber match between judgement day and Beth and edge when Beth was supposed to break up the pin when balor was pinning edge and the ref nearly counted to 3 Anyone notice the botch in the #EliminationChamber match between judgement day and Beth and edge when Beth was supposed to break up the pin when balor was pinning edge and the ref nearly counted to 3

John Gurule @eazy11523 @aewbotches Beth Phoenix is a botch machine tonight @KennyOlivier69 I like your accounts but be fair and make a video on this match Beth Phoenix is a botch machine tonight 😂 @aewbotches @KennyOlivier69 I like your accounts but be fair and make a video on this match

It is unclear who was at fault for the dive botch, but it appears to have been an issue of timing between the two men. The mixed tag team bout at Elimination Chamber was Phoenix's first match in more than a year, so she was expected to have a level of ring rust.

Did you pick up on the botches throughout Edge and Phoenix's match at Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

