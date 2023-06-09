Betrayal 32 months in the making? Why Roman Reigns needs to beware on WWE SmackDown tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature Jey Uso's decision regarding his stance with Roman Reigns. However, the history between the family points out that their past might finally catch up to them.

Roman Reigns should definitely watch his back on tonight's WWE SmackDown as Jey Uso might betray him. After Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief on Night of Champions, the latter kicked him out of the group last week. Jey is now tasked to choose between his own twin and The Bloodline.

32 months ago, on the 2020 Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Reigns and Jey battled inside the hellish structure in an "I Quit" match. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion dismantled Uso, but the latter refused to quit. The match ended after Jimmy entered the ring and begged Roman to stop. The Head of the Table then put Jimmy in a guillotine, forcing Jey to quit for the sake of his brother.

Other The Bloodline members may get involved with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's segment on WWE SmackDown tonight

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have a long history both in and outside the ring

Jimmy, Jey, and Roman are not the only members of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are also in the group. Due to the latter two's inclusion, it's no wonder that they also had some thoughts about the upcoming confrontation.

Days before WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa tweeted an old photo of The Bloodline. The members include his brothers, The Usos and Sami Zayn. However, Jimmy and Sami were crossed out, signifying their removal. This could also be The Enforcer's way of hinting at Jey's fate.

On this week's WWE RAW, Paul Heyman also predicted that Jey would join his brother, Solo Sikoa, instead. Even adding that Jey will fall in line behind Roman Reigns like he always has.

What does WWE possibly have in store for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso?

The Head of the Table has only competed in tag team bouts recently. From the looks of it, this might continue to do so in the near future.

As per BWE via Ringside News, the Stamford-based promotion is planning for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to participate in another tag team match. At the moment, there are still no participants involved. However, with what's transpiring within The Bloodline, he might team up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos if Jey doesn't 'fall in line.'

It will be interesting to see what will happen on the upcoming episode of the Friday Night show.

Who do you think Jey Uso will side with tonight? Share your pick below.

