Beware, Rhea Ripley. She could lose her title next week and here's how!

As of this writing, Rhea Ripley is one of the stars who doesn't have a match for the upcoming Money in the Bank event in England. However, she is set to defend her Women's World Championship on next week's WWE RAW. Interestingly, it might also mark the final time The Eradicator will hold the championship.

Natalya could not defeat Rhea Ripley in their latest title match at the Night of Champions event. The champion defeated her opponent in less than two minutes, and The BOAT has since been eyeing her retribution. The former Divas Champion has recently challenged The Judgment Day member for the July 3 episode of RAW.

Rhea could lose her Women's World Championship next week due to the Money in the Bank event. Although The Eradicator could defeat Natalya, there's a possibility that the Women's MITB winner will cash in during or even after the match.

Rhea Ripley may have already confronted the future Women's Money in the Bank winner

A contender of the Women's MITB match already threatened Rhea Ripley

The 26-year-old did not just meet The Queen of Harts on this week's episode of WWE RAW, but her possible rival and opponent.

The June 26, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW featured a summit between the Women's Money in the Bank competitors. The segment proceeded with chaos and ended with Becky Lynch successfully placing a ladder underneath the case and quickly taking ownership.

In a backstage segment following that, Lynch met the current Women's World Champion face-to-face. Rhea Ripley then shared that Becky should not hope to win the case because if she did, it would be the last thing the Irishman would ever do in the company.

The Man replied that her title was defended in every town when she was the champion and even landed in the main event. She added that she doesn't need the WWE Women's World title, but it needs her.

Who is Rhea Ripley rumored to face at SummerSlam?

Although it looks like the Australian superstar is being set up for a rivalry with Becky Lynch and even Natalya, her long-term plans may lead to a different superstar.

On another previous episode of WWE RAW, Rhea and Raquel Rodriguez had an intense backstage debate with each other. According to recent reports, this staredown is a possible tease for their planned match for SummerSlam.

It remains to be seen if Rhea will continue her run in the Monday show as the champion or if another name will carry the brand-new title.

