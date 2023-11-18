Bianca Belair to bring injured star into her WarGames team instead of Becky Lynch? Exploring the chances

WWE has already announced this year's Men's WarGames match featuring Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day. As we are just a week away from the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, there is a strong possibility that the company will soon announce their Women's double-ring structured match, which might take place between Team Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL, who recently got a new ally in the form of Asuka.

Even if the women's match is four vs. four, Team Bianca currently lacks one member. Only the EST herself, along with Charlotte Flair and Shotzi have been in the storyline so far. Recent reports have emerged stating that Becky Lynch might be the fourth member of Team Belair for the WarGames match. However, besides Becky Lynch, another potential fourth member of the face team could be Liv Morgan.

The possibility of Morgan being the fourth member for this match is supported by recent reports claiming that Liv is likely to make her comeback soon. So with the possibility of her imminent return, her inclusion in this year's Women's double-ring structured match seems to be a potential scenario that might unfold for Survivor Series.

However, despite these reports, the likelihood of Lynch being the fourth member at WarGames is certainly higher. The reason is because of The Man's immense popularity. Additionally, Lynch was also part of last year's Women's WarGames match, delivering many memorable moments.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and who will join Team Bianca Belair if the company announces a Women's double structured match between them and Damage CTRL.

Will Randy Orton make his return at Survivor Series WarGames?

As the November show draws closer, we've seen increased excitement and anticipation among fans for the long-awaited potential comeback of Randy Orton at this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The last time Orton appeared on television was in May 2022, and since then, he has been absent from the company due to injury. However, according to recent reports, The Viper will finally make his comeback at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Not only that, Orton is also likely to participate in this year's Men's WarGames match by being introduced as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes. Even during the off-air moments of the most recent edition of RAW, the American Nightmare teased the potential involvement of the Apex Predator in their upcoming showdown against The Judgment Day.

For those unaware, Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

