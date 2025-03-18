Bianca Belair to finally snap and injure star after being attacked on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

Bianca Belair had a chaotic contract signing with IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW for the Women's World Championship Match at WrestleMania 41. It ended with Rhea Ripley showing up and assaulting both the stars to sign the contract as well.

As WWE Creative leans towards a Triple Threat Match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the three female stars continued their feud backstage on the red brand, brawling until RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and security intervened to break up the fight.

As the rivalry continues on the Road to WrestleMania, The EST of WWE will look for revenge on The Eradicator and might attack her next week on RAW, either in the ring or backstage.

WWE Creative could add a new angle to the storyline with the assault, as Bianca could injure Rhea and keep her out for a few weeks before the latter returns just in time for the title match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

In that scenario, Bianca and IYO would build the feud for as long as Rhea is out of action.

A former WWE star says she would have faced Bianca Belair if she were younger

Layla recently spoke with Wrestlezona and had high praise for the women's division in WWE.

She opened up about the opponents she would like to face in the case of a WWE comeback, picking the reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan as her top picks. She also said that she would have loved to compete against Bianca Belair if she were younger.

"I would have to say Chelsea Green, because of her character-wise stuff like that. Also, I would love to work Liv Morgan. I think she works great with everybody else. I mean, all the girls are phenomenal. If I was younger, I would love to face Bianca Belair, too. But yeah, all the all the girls are amazing," Layla said. [H/T Fightful]

It has been a decade since Layla retired from pro wrestling. Therefore, it’s more likely that she will make a one-off appearance at Royal Rumble rather than have another run with WWE.

