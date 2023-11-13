Bianca Belair to make major change to achieve one thing she is yet to do? Checking the possibility

Bianca Belair has a done a lot in WWE, having held three major world championships in the company. This includes the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, and the recently re-branded WWE Women's Championship.

Bianca is one of the few women to win a Royal Rumble Match and headline WrestleMania. Simply put, Belair is a star who has done a lot since joining the company. There is something she's yet to do, however.

Despite spending time on the brand, The EST of WWE never won the NXT Women's Championship. She couldn't pick up the title even though she was a contender. However, this could change in the future, even sooner than we think.

In a recent interview, Bianca Belair acknowledged Becky Lynch being able to return to NXT and check off winning the brand's coveted title. Belair then noted that it is something she too would like to do in the future.

The current NXT Women's Champion is the extremely talented Lyra Valkyria. She defeated her mentor, Becky Lynch, to win the gold. It could be a perfect story for Bianca to return to NXT and attempt to dethrone arguably her greatest rival's mentee.

Bianca Belair has a major threat on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair may have the NXT Women's Championship in her sights but needs to keep her focus on WWE SmackDown. Over the past week and a half or so, the brand has been turned upside down, specifically for the women's division.

Belair had a WWE Women's Championship match at Crown Jewel 2022. She challenged IYO SKY and seemingly had the bout won despite interference from Bayley. It was then that Kairi Sane shocked fans by returning and costing Belair the win.

Bianca Belair then hoped to earn a degree of payback on SmackDown. The EST of WWE recruited Charlotte Flair and Asuka to battle Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Bayley. However, Asuka turned on Bianca and even sprayed her with mist.

From there, Kairi and Asuka reunited for the first time in three years. Now, both members of The Kabuki Warriors have seemingly joined Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai in Damage CTRL.

As a five woman squad, Damage CTRL may appear unstoppable. Given Belair's history with the group, she can't focus on the NXT Women's Championship too much, as she has a new and dangerous threat that needs her immediate attention.

