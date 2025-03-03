Bianca Belair to meet the same fate as Naomi on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the chances

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. Despite her victory, the 35-year-old is currently facing a lot of turmoil because of the Jade Cargill situation. Now, it seems that The EST of WWE could meet the same fate as her tag team partner Naomi on RAW if she gets confronted by The Storm.

Jade Cargill returned to the company right when the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber match kicked off. Before the officials could close the gate of the cage, The Storm barged in and destroyed Naomi without explaining why, and exited the Rogers Centre when she was done.

However, it seems that Jade Cargill won’t simply stop at Naomi. The former AEW star could also attack the three-time WWE Women’s Champion and ask her why she replaced her so easily with The Glow. She could also demand why Bianca Belair trusted Naomi and didn’t try to dig deep into the matter or wait for her to return.

Several of Belair’s segments saw her saying that she hadn’t spoken to Jade Cargill. Her former tag team partner could use this to label the EST of WWE a bad friend who didn’t reach out to her when she needed her the most.

She could also call Belair selfish for not choosing to drop the titles and also continuing to pursue singles glory now that she has won the Elimination Chamber match. This would mark the first-ever heel turn for the former AEW star. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Bianca Belair could reveal herself as the real mastermind behind the Jade Cargill ambush

Jade Cargill’s vicious attack on Naomi makes it seem like she got revenge on her mystery attacker. However, there is a chance that Bianca Belair was the evil mastermind behind the whole plan and she used The Glow as her scapegoat.

Notably, Belair had the perfect alibi since she was fighting a Triple Threat match against Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport for the Women’s US Championship tournament. However, as per the footage revealed by Nick Aldis, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez were seen near the area when Cargill was ambushed.

Additionally, when Jade Cargill made her way to the Chamber, The Miracle Kid got very scared. She could be seen mouthing that it wasn’t her, and in response, The Storm said that she knew it was her. Thus, The Judgment Day duo could have been Bianca Belair’s hired muscle.

Thus, if Cargill is unaware of this, she could get blindsided by The EST of WWE soon, who might turn heel and reveal her true intentions. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Naomi, Cargill, and Belair.

