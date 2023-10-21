Bianca Belair to return in the most unexpected way? Exploring what can happen on WWE SmackDown 

Bianca Belair is expected to make her return on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. After being absent from the company for the past couple of months, WWE has the opportunity to reintroduce Bianca Belair in an unexpected way on tonight's show. She could possibly return by joining the villainous faction consisting of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

For those unaware, the EST of WWE could return to the Stamford-based promotion as early as tonight's episode of SmackDown. Reports have indicated that Belair had requested some time off but is nearing her return as the promotion continues to build toward the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 4th.

The SmackDown faction is currently dealing with the Latino World Order, comprising of Rey Mysterio, Legado Del Fantasma, Zelina Vega, and Carlito. To counter Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair could be the potential star to join the villainous faction on the blue brand. A heel turn from Belair could generate buzz among fans, especially after her alliance with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's show, considering the reports of Bianca Belair's return. Additionally, as we are heading towards the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, the return of the EST on tonight's show will help the company lay the groundwork for another potential match.

It is also important to note that the former Women's Champion is also advertised on the official poster for the upcoming Saudi Arabia show, which essentially confirms her participation in the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

When Bianca Belair last appeared on WWE television

In August, Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam. The EST emerged victorious, but her title reign was short-lived.

IYO SKY cashed in her MITB contract and hit Belair with a Moonsault to become the new champion moments later. However, Belair then teamed up with Charlotte Flair to defeat SKY and Bayley on the August 18th edition of the blue brand before taking a hiatus from WWE.

With the possibility of the EST's return on tonight's edition of SmackDown, it will be interesting to see whether she interferes in the scheduled match between IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair for the Women's Championship.

A potential interference from Belair could potentially lead to a triple-threat match or another championship opportunity for the EST in the near future.

