Bianca Belair to vacate WWE Women’s Tag Team title as Jade Cargill’s attacker is revealed? Possibility explored

Bianca Belair has kept the Women's Tag Team Title despite Jade Cargill's injury. The latter has been sidelined since late November due to a backstage assault on SmackDown, and it is unclear when she will make her return.

During her absence, Naomi stepped up and aided The EST, helping her retain the championship. The duo has successfully defended their titles on several occasions, but with Cargill set to return in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if she looks to reunite with Bianca Belair and reclaim the title she never lost.

A report from Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated suggested that Jade has been training at the Performance Center for weeks and is nearing her comeback, although she has not yet been medically cleared to compete.

WWE executives expect this to happen at some point during the Road to WrestleMania and when she returns, she is expected to reveal the identity of the mystery attacker. This superstar could possibly be Naomi.

The reigning Tag Team Champion might have assaulted Cargill backstage to take her spot and become champion alongside Bianca Belair. However, Jade could go after Naomi when she returns, seeking revenge.

On that occasion, Naomi could turn heel and explain why she attacked Cargill, while Bianca Belair could turn on the 37-year-old and be forced to vacate the Women's Tag Team Title as she began her feud with her former friend.

Should this happen, it could set the stage for a match at WrestleMania 41, where Bianca or Jade could face off against Naomi.

Bianca Belair praises Women's Division talent after new titles' introduction

A few months ago, WWE introduced two new titles in the Women's Division, generating more excitement for fans and elevating the level of competition in the Women's Division.

These new titles were the Women's Intercontinental Championship (RAW) and the Women's US Championship (SmackDown). During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Bianca Belair expressed her excitement about the introduction of the new titles and praised the women's roster in WWE.

“I see it affecting the women’s division in such a positive way. Right now, our roster is the best it’s ever been. It’s the most stacked it’s ever been. I think that it’s amazing... I’ve been able to accomplish a lot in a very short amount of time, and I’ve been able to hold a lot of titles. Those two new titles, they’re very shiny and pretty, and those women that are holding those titles are amazing women. So, anyone that could take those titles from those women that hold those titles right now, that’s a huge accomplishment. But yeah, our roster’s just so stacked, so we’re getting more opportunities because we’re showing up, and we’re showing out," The EST of WWE said. [H/T PW Mania]

Lyra Valkyria and Chelsea Green became the respective inaugural champions, and it remains to be seen if Bianca Belair will soon emerge as a challenger to the newly introduced titles.

