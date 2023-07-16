Former WWE Champion Big E has been on a hiatus since March 11, 2022, due to a neck injury.

However, rumors of E's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion have been doing the rounds for quite a while now.

While nothing has come of those reports yet, this could change at SummerSlam 2023. The creative team could have Big E make his highly-anticipated return at The Biggest Event of The Summer to confront a newly crowned champion.

For those unaware, Gunther could reportedly defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam. However, the odds of The Ring General dropping his title to The Scottish Warrior at the PLE can't be ruled out.

Given there were reports of Drew McIntyre being disgruntled with the creative, the company could award The Scottish Warrior with a big win over Gunther to keep him happy. However, following his win, he could be confronted by Big E at the Premium Live Event.

E and McIntyre have quite a history between them, and it wouldn't be a bad idea if WWE has the former powerlifting champion return after more than a year and reignite his rivalry with The Scottish Warrior.

This potential angle would not only be best for the business but also act as the catalyst for McIntyre's rumored heel turn.

WWE veteran thinks Drew McIntyre should ask Sheamus for help to prepare for Gunther

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that Drew McIntyre should turn to Sheamus to prepare for a high-profile clash against Gunther.

Speaking on the Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said that he would have booked McIntyre in a series of matches against The Celtic Warrior before he eventually faced The Ring General.

"Here's what I would do. Remember the end of Rocky II when Creed wants to just go fight Rocky and just the two of them, and nobody sees it? If I'm McIntyre and I'm getting ready for Gunther, I'm going to Sheamus, and I'm going to tell him, bro, we're going to have a best of seven, and I want you to kick the, 'you know what out of me.' We're going to do a ladder match; we're going to do a first-blood match because I want to get ready for Gunther, and I'm asking you, bro. Just have wars between these guys."

On another note, while McItnyre is currently involved in a feud with Gunther, Sheamus has an ongoing angle with Austin Theory for the United States Title. It will be interesting to see if either of the two gets their hands on the gold in the coming days.

