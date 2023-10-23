Birthday star to make her WWE RAW debut during title match? How realistic are the chances?

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is already shaping up to be a jam-packed show, with the company having announced several significant matches and segments. In addition to the already anticipated lineup, birthday girl Lyra Valkyria's potential debut before Halloween Havoc is expected to add an exciting element to the show.

Her debut might coincide with the match between Becky Lynch and Indi Hartwell, serving as a precursor to Valkyria's scheduled title match against Lynch at Halloween Havoc. Valkyria could make an appearance ringside or be seen in the crowd, keeping a close eye on her opponent's performance against Hartwell.

Expand Tweet

Following the match, Valkyria might choose to confront Lynch, setting the stage for a compelling rivalry leading up to their NXT Women's Championship bout. For those unaware, Halloween Havoc is an NXT weekly special show, which is slated to take place over two nights, October 24th and 31st.

The event will be hosted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with Night 1 featuring the highly anticipated match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE RAW Preview for tonight's edition

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is set to be a thrilling, action-packed show. Jey Uso and Damian Priest have already been locked in to deliver an electrifying main event in their highly anticipated singles clash.

Moreover, the kickoff will be spearheaded by The Judgment Day members, who are likely to celebrate their recent triumph in capturing the Undisputed Tag Team titles last week against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Additionally, the return of Logan Paul to Monday Night RAW is also set to be a highlight of the evening. The audience is eagerly anticipating the YouTube sensation's next move on tonight's edition of WWE RAW, following his impactful return on SmackDown. The Maverick had set up a United States Championship match against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

Expand Tweet

In addition to these exciting developments, fans can look forward to a thrilling tag team match featuring Chad Gable and Otis taking on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. A clash between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre will also take place on tonight's WWE RAW.

The overall buzz surrounding the build-up to the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event ensures that tonight's WWE RAW will be a must-watch episode. Do not forget to tune in!

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here