Blast from Cody Rhodes' past to challenge him at Survivor Series? Analyzing potential hint

Cody Rhodes has been steadily rising as a top babyface within the company. The American Nightmare recently secured another victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023. However, this year's Survivor Series could potentially feature a major clash for Cody Rhodes, with Seth Rollins possibly being his opponent.

This speculation arises from the new promotional poster unveiled by WWE for Survivor Series. The poster showcases superstars like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, The Judgment Day, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Asuka. The central positioning of Rhodes and Rollins in the graphic has had led to speculation that fans could witness another showdown between them.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins both are featured in the Survivor Series poster this year

In one of the recent editions of WWE RAW, Rollins and Rhodes were on the same side of a six-man tag team match. However, the poster has raised speculation that the two superstars might be the focal point of the premium live event and could potentially face-off in another high-stakes showdown.

This won't be the first time Rhodes and Rollins will clash against each other. The American Nightmare made a highly anticipated return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, defeating Rollins in his comeback match. They then faced each other at Backlash 2022 and at Hell in a Cell, with Rhodes coming out victorious both times.

It will be fascinating to see what happens at this year's Survivor Series if The American Nightmare and The Visionary face each other once again.

Current feuds of Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins on RAW

Currently, Rhodes is engaged in a feud against the Judgment Day. On the latest edition of the red brand, Cody faced Finn Balor in the main event and emerged victorious with the Cross Rhodes finisher. However, post-match, the villainous faction attacked the 38-year-old superstar, along with Sami Zayn who came to his aid. Moreover, JD McDonagh was also involved in the segment.

This indicates that the ongoing feud between these parties is likely to play a significant role in Payback 2023.

Shifting focus to Seth Rollins, The Visionary is currently embroiled in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, who launched an attack on him after their tag match match last week.

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, a heated confrontation took place between the two, culminating in Nakamura challenging Rollins to a match. It's highly probable that both superstars will engage in a World Heavyweight Championship showdown at the upcoming premium live event.

Observing whether Rollins and Rhodes can successfully navigate their respective rivalries will keep fans intrigued.

