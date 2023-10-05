Blast from LA Knight's past to cost him at Fastlane 2023? What we know so far 

When LA Knight lost the Money in the Bank ladder match, many wondered how WWE would push him. However, he has come a long way since then. From winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal to teaming up with John Cena at Fastlane 2023, The Mega Star is on the rise.

However, there is a possibility that these glorious moments could turn into moments of agony for LA Knight at Fastlane 2023. A familiar face from Knight's life might cost him his match against The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023.

The familiar face in question is Bron Breakker. On his WWE debut, he faced Knight in a singles match on NXT 2.0. While the debutant was victorious in that match, Knight has been more successful. Hence, to launch himself on SmackDown, the 25-year-old could launch a potential attack.

This angle also works well because Breakker will have Paul Heyman in his corner when he faces Carmelo Hayes next week. If the former NXT Champion can have a good outing, several possibilities can open up for him.

LA Knight recently received praise from John Cena

If one examines LA Knight's career, the 40-year-old's story is full of hard work and never giving up. Despite not finding great success early in his career, Knight has now grown to become one of the top superstars in WWE.

This never-give-up attitude by The Mega Star has caught the attention of the man who himself never gives up - John Cena. During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Cena credited Knight for this characteristic and for doing things his way. He said:

"LA Knight and my story runs a little bit of parallel, he just refused to give up, never give up, and has done it his own way. Even a lot of times being an underdog and being forgotten by people in the bowels of the arena, but not forgotten by the people in the arena, cheering him on. I think what he’s done is incredible. We work so hard to get where we are at."

It is good to see John Cena acknowledge Knight's hard work in recent years. When the duo will take on The Bloodline at Fastlane, they can expect to receive loud cheers from the crowd. It will be interesting to see who walks out the winner of that match.