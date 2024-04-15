Bloodline invasion, reunion tease & more - 5 possible finishes for Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor on WWE RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is set to feature a singles bout where Jey Uso will clash against Finn Balor. Last week, the former Right Hand Man rejuvenated his rivalry against Judgment Day by winning the No. 1 contenders match to earn a world title shot against Damian Priest.

However, before getting a title shot against the Archer of Infamy, the 38-year-old star will face Finn Balor on the red brand. Meanwhile, in this article, let's take a look at the five possible finishes that could happen when Jey squares off against Balor on WWE RAW.

#5. Drew McIntyre might seek revenge against Jey Uso

The former Bloodline member emerged as victor last week after getting a huge assist from CM Punk, who stopped Drew McIntyre from winning the bout. However, this week on the red brand, The Scottish Warrior might seek revenge against Jey.

Frustrated from his loss last week, McIntyre might attempt to interfere or launch an attack on the Samoan during his match. This could lead to Finn Balor taking advantage and scoring a major win in this singles clash.

#4. Jimmy Uso might surprisingly aid Jey Uso in his battle

Before WrestleMania 40, Jimmy Uso cost Jey numerous opportunities. However, things might change in tonight's show when Jimmy, out of nowhere, aids the former Right-Hand Man in his battle against The Judgment Day member.

The reason behind this assumption arises due to Jimmy seemingly being kicked out of The Bloodline which could point at potential tease for a babyface turn. Not only this but a reunion of The Usos is also a real possibility.

So aiding Jey Uso in tonight's show might be the first step from Jimmy's side to regain the trust of the former Bloodline member. This will eventually lead to their reunion in the forthcoming months.

#3. Damian Priest might make a statement

Being the World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest might also try to establish his dominance before defending his world title against Jey Uso. So it's safe to assume that the fans could witness the Archer of Infamy making his presence known during the Jey vs. Balor bout where he could launch an attack on the Samoan twin.

This leads to Balor emerging as the victor and might also be an even post-match assault at the hands of The Judgment Day members to make an emphatic statement.

#2. The new Bloodline might make their presence felt

In the absence of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga have seemingly formed a new Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. As of result of Jimmy's loss at The Show of Shows, they kicked him off from the Samoan group. However, it's possible that The Enforcer might make his presence felt on the red brand by attacking Jey Uso during his clash against Finn.

The reason behind this attack might be motivated due to Jey's interference during the Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania match. Also, Jey scored a victory over Jimmy on 'Mania which was eventually labeled as a win over The Bloodline. So Solo and Tama might arrive on the red brand to re-establish the dominance of the Samoan group by launching a brutal attack on the former Right Hand Man.

#1. Jey Uso might score a singles win

Jey Uso scored an impactful win at WrestleMania 40 and subsequently won the No. 1 Contenders Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. So it's probable that the Stamford-based promotion might want to continue this momentum for the 38-year-old. This could happen by having him secure a clean triumph against Finn Balor in tonight's show.

A winnig momentum heading into the world title match will also establish The Yeet Master as a bigger threat to Damian Priest's new world title reign.

This could even generate anticipation among fans to see whether Jey will be able to do the unthinkable by dethroning Priest in their title showdown, considering the wave he's been riding.

