Bloodline member to turn heel and become The Rock’s corporate champion at WrestleMania 41? Possible swerve explored

The Rock's return to WWE could shake things up ahead of WrestleMania 41, as The Final Boss has made an offer to the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. He will be waiting for his answer Saturday night in Toronto, Canada, at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

His comeback could also add a new angle to The Bloodline saga, which could be related to the Royal Rumble winner and No.1 contender to Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship Jey Uso.

The Yeet Master is a fan favorite and has all the momentum on his side heading into WrestleMania 41 and has a good chance of dethroning The Ring General, even though the latter has been undefeated against the OG Bloodline member in singles action.

However, The Rock could become a factor at 'Mania and help Jey Uso make history and claim the first world championship of his WWE career. However, the WWE legend's help might come at a significant cost for The Yeet Master.

More specifically, Jey would need to turn heel and become The Rock's corporate champion. It would be a surprise for WWE fans if this happens since Jey has emerged as one of the top babyfaces in the company over the past 18 months.

Still, a heel turn could open the way for new storylines, featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, and even Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn, as all members of the OG Bloodline are currently babyfaces.

Even though it is quite unlikely that Triple H and WWE Creative would go down that path given how popular Jey Uso is, The Rock's return and the power he has as a member of the Board of Directors of TKO could shake things up at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE legend addresses Cody Rhodes/The Rock segment on SmackDown

The Final Boss and The American Nightmare had an in-ring segment on SmackDown, where The Rock made the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion an offer to side with him, and Rhodes will show up at the Elimination Chamber PLE this Saturday to give his answer.

Meanwhile, WWE legend JBL addressed the segment during an episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, and explained why he considered it 'strange.'

“I thought it was strange, and I thought it was probably supposed to be strange. Sometimes, you do stuff that you don’t have a finish to. That’s why you call it episodic television, and I thought that’s what that was. I have no idea what ‘I’m gonna take your soul’ [meant], I don’t think anybody else does. I thought it was incredibly well done. It looked uncomfortable, and I think that’s how it was supposed to look. I thought it was incredibly well done," JBL said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

That said, it remains to be seen what happens when the two WWE Superstars meet again this Saturday and how their segment will affect The Road to WrestleMania 41.

