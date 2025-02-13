Bloodline star to win major WWE championship after nearly 2 years at Elimination Chamber? Possibility explored

WWE’s two branches of The Bloodline recently clashed at the WarGames in Survivor Series and the Tribal Combat match on RAW’s Netflix debut. Despite being a top act in the company, none of the members of the Samoan faction currently hold a title. However, Jimmy Uso could soon dethrone a reigning champion at the Elimination Chamber.

Jey Uso is currently in the midst of a very strong singles push on WWE RAW, the latest outcome of which was his 2025 Royal Rumble victory. At the same time, the Stamford-based promotion also wants the crowd to see Jimmy Uso as a singles star. Notably, the company could soon put him in a title match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The three-time United States Champion is currently in a feud with LA Knight. However, WWE recently seemingly added Jimmy Uso and The New Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga into this feud as well. Also, since Nakamura currently doesn’t have an Elimination Chamber opponent, the company could book Big Jim for the title match against the Japanese Superstar.

With this, the promotion could also make the OG Bloodline member win the US Championship. This would be Uso’s first-ever title after a two-year championship drought, and would also put him on par with his twin brother. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Jimmy Uso could take revenge against former WWE Universal Champion soon

Kevin Owens recently attacked Sami Zayn after the latter lost his Elimination Chamber qualifier match against CM Punk. The OG Bloodline member ate a massive Package Piledriver from KO, who made a cross-branded appearance despite being in bad shape himself, just to severely injure his best friend.

The Prizefighter said that he attacked Zayn because he didn’t help him in his Ladder Match against Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Owens alleged that his former tag team partner didn’t care about him the way he cared about Roman Reigns, whom he helped win at the Survivor Series and on RAW’s Netflix premiere.

He had notably asked the former El Generico for his help ahead of his Rumble confrontation against Rhodes. Roman Reigns has been off television after Seth Rollins attacked him at the Royal Rumble. On the other hand, Jey Uso has his hands full with Gunther. This leaves Jimmy Uso as the only OG Bloodline member who can avenge Zayn.

Moreover, he already wrestles on WWE’s SmackDown. It would be interesting to see if Jimmy goes against Owens on The Honorary Uce's behalf.

