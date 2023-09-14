Bobby Lashley to bring 3-time WWE champion who recently quit into his faction? Exploring major swerve

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have staked their claims for gold on WWE SmackDown. The trio will look to take over the blue brand, having named themselves the successors to The Bloodline.

If The All-Mighty is to dominate SmackDown with his faction, he may add a few more names to the mix. Lashley could turn to NXT, where a few interesting names would be a good fit. One of them, Wes Lee, recently quit the brand. He lost a number-one contender's match to Ilja Dragunov and will not be at No Mercy later this month.

The former NXT North American Champion might be ready for a new challenge. That could come in the form of leveling up alongside Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Lee has shown the hunger and desire to win titles and keep them, making him a great fit. All he needs now are a few new suits.

It remains to be seen if Wes Lee returns to NXT, especially with the options he has on WWE's main roster. He'd be a great choice to hold the United States Championship while The Street Profits win the Tag Team Titles, and Lashley targets Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley's faction could face The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series

WWE has the perfect set-up for a four-on-four match at Survivor Series. The Judgment Day has made many enemies across RAW and SmackDown, which could lead to some exciting possibilities. JD McDonagh's potential induction into the group makes things even more exciting.

The Judgment Day might face four babyfaces from the red brand, but they have also started an issue with Bobby Lashley's group. Furthermore, Wes Lee has a bone to pick with Dominik Mysterio, who won the NXT North American Title from him. Whether inside War Games or as a Survivor Series elimination match, WWE should think about this match for brand warfare.

