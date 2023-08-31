Bobby Lashley to expand his faction on SmackDown? Analyzing what we know so far! 

While Bobby Lashley hasn't been actively competing in recent weeks, he has kept himself busy with the new recruits in WWE. Almost a month ago, he sought an alliance with The Street Profits and has been present at their matches.

The All Mighty was associated with The Hurt Business until last year when his manager MVP betrayed him and took Omos under his wing. The Nigerian Giant and Lashley then collided at WrestleMania. The faction had more members, including Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, before dissolving. The 47-year-old won his third reign as United States Championship against Austin Theory in 2022.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford appeared on NXT this week in a segment with Carmelo Hayes. The NXT Champion has been on top of his game and even attended a couple of editions of RAW in the recent past. There have been murmurs about him potentially joining the main roster soon. His association with The Street Profits could lead to him joining the newly formed faction led by Bobby Lashley. Hayes could still appear on NXT, given WWE's leniency in stars' crossover appearances on the main roster as well as the developmental brands.

Carmelo Hayes won the title from Bron Breakker in April this year at Stand & Deliver. He has gone on to defend the championship against Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov. Under Bobby Lashley's guidance, the NXT star could be on an illustrious career path in WWE in addition to his own.

Bobby Lashley's progression of feuds has evolved drastically within a year

Bobby Lashley competed against Austin Theory and Bronson Reed in a triple-threat match at Backlash this year. Nearly a week later, he faced AJ Styles in a singles match on an edition of SmackDown.

Earlier this year, The All Mighty was set to feud with Bray Wyatt. Unfortunately, Wyatt contracted Covid around March, which led to a life-threatening illness before his untimely passing on August 24, 2023.

Bobby Lashley has not been involved in any feud lately but has been laser-focused on putting together a new faction. It seems apt for SmackDown, given that The Bloodline issues are gradually being drowned in the midst of Roman Reigns' schedule. It would be interesting to see another group take on the blue brand.

Last week The Street Profits took on Butch and Ridge Holland in a Terry Funk Hardcore match in a bid to pay tribute to the WWE legend who passed away. During their match, they ran into some trouble when Butch accidentally bumped into Bobby Lashley, who took him out with a spear ringside. The developments and elevation of their rivalry remain to be seen.

Do you think Carmelo Hayes should form an alliance with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits? Let us know in the comments section below.