Bobby Lashley to form unexpected alliance with 26-year-old star on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits took care of Carlito on SmackDown last week, but it seems that The All Mighty's business with the LWO is far from over. The upcoming edition of the blue brand will see Santos Escobar take on Montez Ford in singles action.

It is possible that the ongoing war between the two factions could force Bobby Lashley to form an unexpected alliance with a 26-year-old star. The person is none other than his old rival, Austin Theory, who’s currently in a tag team with Grayson Waller.

Lashley and The Street Profits might join forces with Theory and Waller if the LWO gets back to full strength following the potential return of Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Carlito from injury on SmackDown this Friday.

The whole scenario can potentially lead to a traditional five-on-five men’s Survivor Series elimination match between Team Mysterio and Team Lashley. The premium live event will go down at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 25.

What happened after Carlito and Bobby Lashley came face-to-face on SmackDown?

Carlito was revealed as the sixth member of the LWO at WWE Fastlane. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion made his WWE return to help Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar even the odds against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Lashley confronted Carlito during a backstage interview segment last week on SmackDown. The All Mighty distracted his former rival long enough for The Street Profits to take him out with a chair shot to the back.

The angle led to Santos Escobar asking SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis for a match against any member of the heel faction. Aldis gave the Legado Del Fantasma leader singles bout against Montez Ford this Friday on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner in the match between Escobar and Ford.

