Bobby Lashley to kickstart blockbuster feud with 8-time champion? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown, the return of Bobby Lashley has brought a much-needed spark to the blue brand. Not only is Lashley receiving positive responses, but overall he seems to have become an instant hit with fans. Lashley's alliance with the Street Profits is another thing that is working in his favor.

However, as of now, the former champion does not have an opponent. Despite making his return to WWE sometime ago, the lack of a feud for Bobby Lashley has left fans disappointed. While many have different suggestions regarding who Lashley should face, there is a chance he might lock horns with an 8-time champion.

The champion in question is RAW superstar Cody Rhodes. With SmackDown set to receive a superstar from RAW as compensation for receiving Jey Uso, many believe it will be Rhodes who will move to SmackDown. If this is the case, there is a chance Rhodes could be in contention to feud with Lashley.

This also aligns with the recent reports of Lashley turning heel. If the All Mighty is to walk on the villainous path, there is no one better than Cody Rhodes to stand against him. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE takes this path.

Bobby Lashley reveals which WWE superstar pushed him to join WWE

When Bobby Lashley made his WWE debut in 2005, many predicted he would have a successful career in the promotion. Lashley's physique combined with his explosiveness posed a threat to many on the roster. Years later, the 47-year-old has indeed become a WWE great.

However, Lashley has not forgotten his early beginnings. Recently on a podcast, the SmackDown superstar revealed that Kurt Angle was the one who pushed him to look into a career in WWE. Kurt also mentioned that Lashley had a good look for pro-wrestling. The former champion said:

Kurt Angle, who was in the WWE at the time, Kurt comes down, he sees us, and he was like, 'Man, Bobby,' he said, 'You got a good look. You ever think about doing professional wrestling?'" Bobby Lashley recalled. [6:34 onwards]

Check what Lashley said in the video below:

Kurt Angle's vision helped the wrestling world receive a superstar like Bobby Lashley. Given that he has started his own faction now, it will be interesting to observe what Lashley achieves on SmackDown. Whether he feuds with Cody Rhodes or not, he is expected to do big things for the blue brand.

Who do you think Bobby Lashley will feud against first on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

