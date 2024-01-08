Bobby Lashley to recruit top WWE Superstar to his faction during big feud on SmackDown? Exploring the chances

WWE Friday Night SmackDown New Year's Revolution aired this past Friday. The show was notable for several reasons, but perhaps nothing more than the return of three big names. Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Paul and The Authors of Pain joined Karrion Kross and Scarlett to form a brand new stable. It isn't totally clear what their goals are yet, but the five-person group beat up Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

In theory, Bobby, Angelo, and Montez can take Karrion, Akam, and Rezar. If nothing else, the numbers would be even. Scarlett will be a factor ringside, however. Paul could also be one. As a result, some fans think Lashley could recruit WWE's hottest new signing - Jade Cargill.

In theory, it would make sense. Montez, Angelo, and Bobby are all super athletic, just like Jade. With that being said, it is unlikely Cargill will make her debut in this role. Instead, WWE likely sees bigger things for Jade as a singles star.

Thankfully, the company also has someone ready for the role. B-Fab has been shown talking to Bobby Lashley on more than one occasion. The star could be the group's answer to Scarlett at ringside, nearly evening the odds.

SmackDown also featured a debut from WWE NXT

Beyond the three major returns that took place on the blue brand's latest episode, SmackDown also featured a debuting superstar. This talent in question is someone fans have been wanting to see on the main roster for years - Tyler Bate.

The Big Strong Boi has been with WWE for years now. He was the winner of the inaugural United Kingdom Championship Tournament. From there, he was a top star on NXT UK, winning every title the brand had to offer.

Bate has also been successful on NXT. He's a former NXT Tag Team Champion and remained a constant threat to every title on the brand. Still, fans were ready to see him called up, and he finally emerged as Butch's partner against Pretty Deadly.

Butch and Tyler aren't strangers, as they represent two-thirds of British Strong Style alongside TNA Wrestling's Trent Seven. The pair defeated Kit Wilson and Elton Prince in an extremely fun tag team match.

From there, Bate made it clear that he is here to stay on Friday Night SmackDown and WWE's main roster moving forward. Could the two pursue tag team gold in the future? It remains to be seen.

