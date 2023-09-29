Bobby Lashley to replace the Street Profits with forgotten stars on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Last week on SmackDown, Bobby Lashley was upset with the Street Profits as they failed to beat Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match. After the match, Lashley was seen backstage with the duo, and he demanded that Ford and Dawkins return the stuff that he gave them, including the suit and watches. He also added that if the Street Profits were unable to pull the trigger, he would find someone else who could.

While the backstage segment was short-lived, not many people took it seriously. However, this week on SmackDown, there is a chance Bobby Lashley might replace the Street Profits. Lashley could bring the likes of two forgotten WWE superstars to the blue brand this week.

The wrestlers in question are Omos and Apollo Crews. Since making their appearance at the SummerSlam Battle Royal, both superstars have not made a single televised appearance. However, that could change if Lashley decides to replace the Street Profits with both of them.

If this scenario takes place, it could benefit WWE. With Ford and Dawkins still on their roster, they would also capitalize on increasing their revenue by adding Omos and Apollo Crews. It would be interesting to see what happens on SmackDown this week with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

Bobby Lashley recently revealed who inspired him to get into WWE

Since 2005, Bobby Lashley has dominated professional wrestling like no one else. The Almighty also made his mark in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. However, the majority of recognition Lashley has received is due to his time in WWE. The Stamford-based promotion helped him reach his full potential.

Recently, during a podcast, Lashley revealed who inspired him to get into WWE. The former Hurt Business member credited WWE legend Kurt Angle for motivating him. Lashley narrated a story about his meeting with Angle and about the latter pitching the idea of professional wrestling as a career.

Lashley said:

"[And then] Kurt Angle, who is in the WWE at the time, Kurt comes down, he sees us, and he was like, 'Man, Bobby,' he said, 'You got a good look. You ever think about doing professional wrestling?'" Bobby Lashley recalled. [6:53 - 7:02]

Check out what Lashley stated in the video below:

Moreover, it is safe to say that Kurt Angle inspired the right person to join WWE. Even at the age of 47, Lashley continues to perform at his best inside the ring. It would be interesting to see his achievements with the Stamford-based promotion in the upcoming future.

