Bobby Lashley to replace The Street Profits with top duo secretly re-signed by Triple H? Exploring the possibility ahead of WWE SmackDown this week

Since returning to WWE's weekly programming, Bobby Lashley has been aligned with The Street Profits. While the faction has had their moments on SmackDown, most of their run has been underwhelming, given their losses.

On last week's edition of the blue brand, Street Profits faced The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. While Lashley expected his teammates to do well, the match ended in disappointment for him as Finn Balor and Damian Priest retained their titles.

This loss and the disappointment around it could lead Bobby Lashley to replace Street Profits with a popular tag team. The team in question is Authors of Pain.

As per reports, Triple H has re-signed the duo to the Stamford-based promotion. However, they are yet to make their debut.

Hence, aligning them with Lashley could be the perfect way to kick-start their second run in WWE. Under The All Mighty's wing, AOP could get fans' attention and pursue a potential run toward the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see if Triple H and Co books the duo to join Lashley.

Bobby Lashley credits the wrestling legend for inspiring him to join WWE

Bobby Lashley has been one of WWE's top wrestlers. While Lashley's first run with the Stamford-based promotion was memorable, his second run has been great, as he won the world title multiple times. The All Mighty, despite his age, has put on several memorable matches in recent times.

While Lashley has naturally been an asset to WWE, the promotion must credit former WWE Champion Kurt Angle for inspiring Lashley to join the promotion.

During his appearance on the Millionaire Goals podcast, Bobby Lashley credited Kurt Angle for inspiring him to join WWE and narrated the story behind the same. Lashley said:

"[And then] Kurt Angle, who was in the WWE at the time, Kurt comes down, he sees us, and he was like, 'Man, Bobby,' he said, 'You got a good look. You ever think about doing professional wrestling?'” [From 06:34 onwards]

You can check out what Lashley said in the video below:

Based on his achievements, Kurt Angle did a great job by approaching Lashley. In the coming weeks on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how the former WWE Champion's career progresses.

