Braun Strowman must join forces with 2 absent WWE stars on RAW following his return

Braun Strowman returned to WWE TV on the April 29, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. He came to the rescue of Jey Uso when Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Logan Paul attacked him during a segment.

With The Monster Among Men back on WWE TV, fans are curious to see how the creative team will book him on the red brand. The company does not need to put him in a championship storyline immediately after his comeback. Strowman is a big name and fans will be invested in his program even if it doesn't involve a title.

Instead of pursuing a title, the former Universal Champion should form a faction with two superstars who have been rumored to return after a lengthy absence. The names being discussed are Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss.

WWE is seemingly hinting at more stars making a comeback

Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss have been absent from WWE programming since last year. The former's return was seemingly teased on NXT Spring Breakin' Night Two and the latter recently confirmed that she was planning a comeback.

Expand Tweet

If Howdy and Bliss return to WWE together, Strowman can join forces with the duo to form a formidable group. Considering their storied history with each other, fans would love to see them together on TV.

Braun Strowman can be a part of a new Wyatt Family

Uncle Howdy was portrayed by Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, last year. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss was involved in one of the most intriguing storylines in WWE with the Wyatt Family leader between 2020 and 2021.

Before Uncle Howdy went on hiatus from WWE TV, he was working with Bray Wyatt. Howdy was also seemingly looking to recruit Alexa Bliss into the group as he appeared during many of the latter's matches and segments.

Braun Strowman is the only member of the Wyatt Family faction who is currently active on WWE TV. In terms of storyline, it would make sense to have Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss, and Braun Strowman form a faction and continue the legacy of late superstars Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt.

WWE can produce an intriguing feud between the trio before booking them to join forces

Uncle Howdy is heavily rumored to return soon. Besides the cryptic vignettes on WWE TV, Bray Wyatt's new documentary also seemingly hinted at Howdy's arrival. Instead of having Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, and Howdy come together immediately, the company can book the male stars in a major feud on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Little Miss Bliss could later join the storyline, enabling Strowman and Howdy to ally. Since all three are related to Bray Wyatt in different ways, their potential union could attract many fans. It could start with the trio burying the hatchet and coming together to continue Wyatt's legacy. Furthermore, it might allow Erick Rowan to return to WWE and join the faction in the future.