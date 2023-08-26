Braun Strowman to wrestle in honor of Bray Wyatt tonight? What to expect from WWE SmackDown

Tonight's edition of SmackDown is undoubtedly poised to be a tribute to Bray Wyatt. While the company might not have transformed the entire show into a two-hour tribute, WWE is making concerted efforts to honor Wyatt's legacy. Recent reports indicate that several additional names are being flown in to participate in the show, including Braun Strowman and Cody Rhodes.

Considering Braun Strowman's significant history alongside Wyatt, it could have led to a match featuring the Monster Among Monsters as a tribute to The Eater of Worlds.

However, this possibility seems unlikely, even if the former Universal Champion desires to wrestle in Bray Wyatt's honor. The potential reason behind this unfeasibility is Strowman's injury, which he has been contending with.

For those who may not be aware, Strowman has been sidelined from the company since May 2023 due to an injury. He underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June.

The probable rationale behind Strowman's appearance on tonight's edition of the blue brand could be for a tribute segment dedicated to Wyatt. Notably, Braun Strowman made his WWE debut alongside Bray Wyatt when he joined the Wyatt Family faction.

This shared history renders Strowman's presence all the more significant for tonight's edition despite his ongoing injury.

WWE reported plans for Bray Wyatt tribute on tonight's SmackDown

Following the tragic news, reports have emerged indicating that the company has completely revised all plans for tonight's edition of the blue brand. Additionally, a recent report suggests that Triple H will likely kick off tonight's show. During this opening segment, the current roster will stand on the stage alongside Hunter as he addresses the audience.

Furthermore, it's anticipated that a ten-bell salute will take place during the initial moments of SmackDown. This traditional gesture holds deep significance in professional wrestling, serving as a respectful homage to wrestlers who have passed away.

In the past, WWE has employed the 10-bell salute to honor numerous superstars who have made a lasting impact on the industry. There is also speculation surrounding the potential appearance of Uncle Howdy on the show to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt.

In addition to Braun Strowman and Cody Rhodes, Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, and Alexa Bliss are expected to make appearances to pay tribute. Reports indicate that WWE is considering retiring the Wyatt Lantern as a permanent tribute.

Tonight's edition is bound to be emotionally challenging to watch as we mourn the loss of one of the most creative wrestlers of all time.

