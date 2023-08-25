Bray Wyatt almost took another career path instead of WWE: All you need to know about his crucial decision

The WWE run of Bray Wyatt comprised several moments that made fans believe he was born to be a wrestler. After all, from great in-ring skills to intriguing promos, Wyatt had everything in his repertoire. However, the late star was on a different career path before becoming a massive name in wrestling.

Like several WWE Superstars, the late Bray Wyatt started playing football during his days in high school. Success in the sport granted Wyatt a football scholarship at Troy University. During this time at the educational institution, The Fiend also considered a career in broadcast journalism.

However, Wyatt did not take this forward as he dropped out of the course with just 27 credits shy of his bachelor's degree. The former Universal Champion opted out of his degree to pursue wrestling, a profession that is integral to his family. This decision served Wyatt well as he became a massive name in the business.

Wyatt's decision to pursue wrestling did not only do him well, but it also impacted the lives of those around him in a positive light. Throughout his career in WWE, The Eater of the Worlds was known to be a helpful man and a leader in the locker room.

Bray Wyatt's final WWE opponent LA Knight reacted to his demise

On August 24, when the news of Bray Wyatt's death surfaced, it shocked the entire wrestling industry. Tributes started to pour in from all over the world as several within the industry and outside of it were taken aback.

In one such instance, LA Knight, Wyatt's last opponent in WWE, paid his tribute to the latter. On Twitter, the 40-year-old superstar uploaded a photo of himself and Wyatt during a backstage confrontation on SmackDown. While Knight did not write anything, uploading the photo was his way of honoring Wyatt.

Check out LA Knight's post after Bray Wyatt's demise below:

Before Bray Wyatt went on a sabbatical due to health-related issues, he wrestled LA Knight at Royal Rumble, which will remain his last televised match in wrestling. However, after the event, Wyatt and Knight wrestled in dark matches on SmackDown and on several live shows.

Bray Wyatt's tragic demise is not only a massive loss to his family but also to the wrestling industry. Considering he was only 36 years old, Wyatt's untimely demise has brought a sense of despair and sorrow to the wrestling fraternity.

