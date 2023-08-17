Bray Wyatt to finally return and attack a 31-time champion on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

While rumors of Bray Wyatt's return to WWE have been doing the rounds for months now, nothing has come of it yet. But that may change this week on WWE SmackDown. Wrestling legend and Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, recently revealed in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that The Eater of Worlds' return is imminent.

If that is true, Wyatt could make his long-awaited return on Friday's show to attack a 31-time champion. The superstar in question is none other than Edge. As you may know, the upcoming episode of SmackDown will see WWE celebrate The Rated-R Superstar's 25th anniversary with the company.

The former WWE Champion is set to take on Sheamus in a one-on-one contest on the same night. While fans can expect this match to be a banger, things may not end well for Edge during the bout as he could be interrupted by Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds could make his presence felt during the showdown to lay waste to The Rated-R Superstar, much to the shock of fans.

Given there have been murmurs of Edge hanging up his boots for good shortly, a potential dream feud against The Eater of Worlds could be the right way for the former World Heavyweight Champion to ride off into the sunset. Meanwhile, Wyatt retiring the 31-time champion would help elevate his career to new heights.

Wrestling veteran feels Bray Wyatt needs a major change in WWE

While it will be interesting to see what WWE's creative team has in store for Bray Wyatt following his comeback, WWE legend The Undertaker thinks that the company should have Wyatt return to the original roots of his character.

In an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, The Phenom said:

"They need to back Bray’s character up to the original character, get away from – they’ve kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray that’s the money. I got to work with Bray at ‘Mania the year after I got concussed in the Brock match. I worked with Bray – I think a lot of him, and I like what he’s doing. I think they just have to figure out how to (…) they need to back it up, I think."

